Anthropic, on Friday, introduced a new product focused on design and visual outputs. Dubbed Claude Design, the latest creation by Anthropic Labs is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool that can generate website mockups, design prototypes, slides, one-pagers, and more, based on a single natural-language prompt. The outputs are editable, and the user can take control and refine the final version using multiple tools provided within the experience. Interestingly, with this launch, Anthropic is now competing with design platforms such as Figma.

Claude Design Is Here

In a newsroom post, the AI firm announced Claude Design as the company's latest AI product. Anthropic has slowly been integrating visual elements into its platform. Its Claude Code could already generate the frontend of websites and apps, and last month it added interactive charts and visualisations in responses.

Now, with Claude Design, the AI company brings a standalone, design-focused tool that can handle frontends, slides, design mockups, pitch decks, presentations, and more. It is currently available in research preview for Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers. There is no word on whether it will be expanded to those on the free tier.

Powered by the recently released Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Design can create a first design draft from a single prompt. Once the output is ready, users have the choice to refine the visual asset via additional prompts, inline comments, direct edits, or custom sliders. The platform is collaborative, allowing multiple users within the same organisation to view or modify the design.

Anthropic says the AI tool can be used to generate interactive prototypes from static mockups, product wireframes, explore different design directions, create on-brand pitch decks and presentations, draft marketing material and social media assets, and more. Claude Design also offers users flexibility, as users can start from a text prompt, upload images and documents, or create the output based on their codebase.

The final output can also be shared as an internal URL, saved as a folder, or exported to Canva, PDF, PPTX, or standalone HTML files. Additionally, as mentioned above, the project can also be handed off to Claude Code, which can write the backend with a single instruction by taking context from the design asset.