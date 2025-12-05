Technology News
Crypto Traders Await US Fed Signals as Bitcoin Price Drops to $91,900

Bitcoin remains range-bound near $92,000 as traders await clearer macroeconomic cues and market momentum.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 13:19 IST
Crypto Traders Await US Fed Signals as Bitcoin Price Drops to $91,900

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Crypto market trades evenly as Bitcoin holds firm and altcoins show mild weakness

Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades steady as markets wait for a breakout from tight range
  • Whale accumulation and ETF activity continue to support sentiment
  • Altcoins weaken mildly with Solana, XRP and BNB sliding
Bitcoin was trading around $91,900 (roughly Rs. 82.6 lakh) on Friday as the crypto market continued to move within a narrow band, supported by expectations of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. The asset's repeated rebounds from around $80,000 (roughly Rs. 81 lakh) and failures near the $94,000–$95,000 (roughly Rs. 84.6 lakh–Rs. 85.4 lakh) region highlight a consolidating market that is waiting for a clear macro catalyst. Ethereum (ETH) traded around $3,154 (roughly Rs. 2.83 lakh). As per the Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 82.6 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.83 lakh.

Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of Key US Data

Over the past 24 hours, Solana (SOL) slipped to $137 (roughly Rs. 12,400), XRP fell to $2.08 (roughly Rs. 187), and other altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $899.49 (roughly Rs. 80,800). Dogecoin (DOGE) moved to $0.14 (roughly Rs. 13.1.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said Bitcoin's recent behaviour reflects a market resetting after November's volatility. “This pattern reflects a market that has flushed out leverage, reclaimed key valuation bands, and is now waiting for a catalyst. Liquidity is also thinning into the year-end [...] For investors, this remains a range-bound market. The practical markers are resistance near $95,000 (roughly Rs. 85.4 lakh) and support in the high-$80,000s (roughly Rs. 80 lakh–Rs. 81 lakh). Until a decisive macro trigger appears, the most effective approach is to size positions conservatively, avoid leverage, and watch ETF inflows for signs of trend strength.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42, said the ongoing consolidation is setting up the market for a significant move. “Despite the usual December hesitancy, on-chain activity and trader positioning indicate that this consolidation phase is healthier than earlier market peaks [...] Ethereum's stability above $3,100 (roughly Rs. 2.78 lakh) and consistent ETF inflows reflect steady institutional confidence.”

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, said whale accumulation is supporting Bitcoin's structure. “Strong whale accumulation is underpinning this strength, as on-chain data shows ETH whales adding more than 450,000 ETH since mid-November, alongside increased BTC whale activity. Despite a firm U.S. labour market, the probability of a rate cut this month is at 93 percent, supporting renewed buying interest.”

Bitcoin's current range reflects a market supported by improving macro expectations, rising institutional flows, and steady on-chain accumulation. Analysts say BTC must hold above $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.8 lakh) to preserve its structure, while a breakout above $96,000 (roughly Rs. 86.2 lakh) could open the door to a retest of $100,000 (roughly Rs. 89.8 lakh) in the coming sessions.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

