HMD 101 and HMD 100 were launched in India on Friday as the smartphone brand's latest additions to its feature phone lineup. The HMD 101 is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery with support for 2.75W wired charging. It is powered by a Unisoc 6533G SoC and ships with the S30+​ operating system. The handset is claimed to offer up to seven hours of talktime, too. Both phones will be available for purchase starting today via offline and online retail channels in three distinct colour options.

HMD 101, HMD 100 Price in India, Availability

HMD 101 and HMD 100 introductory prices in India are set at Rs. 949 for the single RAM and storage configuration, according to the press release. However, on the HMD India store, the HMD 101 is listed at Rs. 1,049, with an MRP of Rs. 1,199 for the 4MB RAM + 4MB storage option, and the HMD 100 MRP is set at Rs. 1,099 for the 8MB RAM + 4MB storage variant.

Both HMD handsets will be available for purchase in India later today via the HMD India online store, “major e-commerce platforms”, and “leading” offline retail stores. While the HMD 101 is offered in Blue, Grey, and Teal colourways, the HMD 100 ships in Grey, Teal, and Red shades.

HMD 101, HMD 100 Specifications, Features

The HMD 101 and HMD 100 run on the company's proprietary S30+ OS. Both feature phones are equipped with 1.77-inch displays with 160x128 pixel resolution and a 4:5 aspect ratio. The new HMD handsets are powered by the same Unisoc 6533G chipset, paired with up to 4MB of internal storage. However, only HMD 101 supports storage expansion of up to 32GB via a microSD card. While the HMD 101 features 4MB of RAM, the HMD 100 gets 8MB of RAM.

HMD's new phones also ship with removable batteries. The HMD 101 packs a 1,000mAh cell with a claimed talk time of up to seven hours, while the HMD 100 is backed by an 800mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to six hours of talk time. Both handsets feature 2.75W wired charging support. For connectivity, the HMD 101 and HMD 100 get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port, and built-in FM radio.

The HMD 101 also features a built-in MP3 player and Auto Call recording. Additionally, it shares Phone Talker, dual LED flash units, 10 Indian Language input, and 23 Indian language render support with the HMD 100 model. Both measure 114.3x50x14.3mm in dimensions, while weighing about 73g.