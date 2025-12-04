Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Listed on Certification Website, Could Launch Soon

A new Xiaomi Mix Trifold could compete with the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 20:45 IST
Xiaomi Mix Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Listed on Certification Website, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix TriFold could be launched next year
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched on December 2
  • Xiaomi has yet to confirm the launch of the Mix TriFold
Xiaomi is reportedly working on a tri-fold smartphone that could launch as the Xiaomi Mix Trifold, and the phone has been spotted on a certification website. It is expected to be the Chinese smartphone maker's first multi-folding handset. The Mix Trifold could compete with the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, which will go on sale in South Korea next week, and the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. Apart from its model number, there is not much known about the rumoured Xiaomi Mix Trifold, which could arrive in 2026.

Xiaomi Mix Trifold Listed on GSMA Certification Website

A XiaomiTime report states that a new smartphone with the model number 2608BPX34C is now listed on the GSMA certification website. The publication says that this will be the Chinese smartphone maker's first multi-fold handset, and could be called the Xiaomi Mix Trifold. The foldable will reportedly be unveiled in the Q3 2026. However, its key specifications, features, exact launch date, and pricing details remain under wraps, as the company has yet to confirm that such a phone is in development.

This comes days after the South Korean tech giant launched the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold on December 2. The purported Xiaomi Mix Trifold is expected to compete with Samsung's first twice-folding phone and the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which debuted in September 2024.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold ships with Android-based OneUI 8. It sports a 10-inch QXGA+ (2,160x1,584 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the chip maker's flagship from last year. The phone also features 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It also gets a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is equipped with a 10.2-inch (3,184x2,232 pixels) flexible LTPO OLED display on the inside and a 6.4-inch (1,008x2,232 pixels) OLED cover display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Running on HarmonyOS 4, the phone is powered by Huawei's Kirin 9010 chip, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. Like the Galaxy Z TriFold, it also packs a 5,600mAh battery, while supporting 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Xiaomi Mix Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Listed on Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
