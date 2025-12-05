Technology News
English Edition

Realme Narzo Phones Confirmed to Launch in India Soon via Amazon

One of the upcoming Realme Narzo phones features a rectangular camera module, while the other handset shows a squircle-shaped camera island.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 13:04 IST
Realme Narzo Phones Confirmed to Launch in India Soon via Amazon

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme confirms that the Narzo-branded phones will be Amazon Specials

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Two different rear camera designs hint at two separate models
  • Promotional themes suggest bigger batteries and fast charging
  • Next teaser about the phones will drop on December 7
Advertisement

Realme has begun teasing new additions to its Narzo smartphone portfolio, via a series of visuals on Amazon India, in a sign that more than one smartphone is on the way. The illustrations reveal two different camera designs, signalling a dual launch rather than a single-device reveal. The teasers also emphasise performance and charging themes, suggesting a focus on battery and speed upgrades. Notably, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G was launched in India in June, followed by a 4G variant of the handset that arrived in July.

Realme Drops Comic-Style Teasers for Upcoming Narzo Phones in India

Realme has released new comic-style teasers on an Amazon microsite, indicating that two upcoming Narzo smartphones are set to launch soon. The artwork shows two distinct camera layouts, suggesting the company is preparing a dual-device announcement for the series.

One phone features a rectangular camera module with three cameras and two additional sensors. The second handset shows a squircle-shaped camera island with three cameras arranged in a triangle and a separate flash. Both designs appear to follow Realme's recent styling trends, likely with flat frames and rounded corners.

The teasers repeatedly highlight themes such as “supercharged” and “power maxed.” These phrases suggest that the upcoming models may offer large batteries and fast charging. Realme also confirms that the phones will be Amazon Specials, which suggests that the phones will be available for purchase via Amazon

The promo ends with a note that “Chapter 2 drops on 7th Dec,” indicating that Realme will reveal more details on the day. The chapter-wise format follows the company's previous teaser strategy for product launches. The upcoming handsets could be the Realme Narzo 90 series models. We will know more about them soon. 

The new Narzo devices come shortly after Realme introduced the Realme P4x 5G smartphone and the Realme Watch 5 in India. The brand's continued rollout of products suggests it may expand its lineup further before the end of the year. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo, Realme, Realme Narzo 90 series, Realme Narzo 90
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 9
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Availability

Related Stories

Realme Narzo Phones Confirmed to Launch in India Soon via Amazon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  2. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung May Limit Exynos 2600 to South Korea's Galaxy S26 Units
  4. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  5. FaceTime, Snapchat Video Calls Have Reportedly Been Blocked in Russia
  6. Mars's Clocks Run Faster Than Earth's, Study Finds
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Availability
  2. Realme Narzo Phones Confirmed to Launch in India Soon via Amazon
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 9
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Get Exynos 2600 Chipset Exclusively in South Korea: Report
  5. Apple’s FaceTime Reportedly Blocked in Russia Alongside Snapchat’s Video Calling Feature
  6. Anthropic Releases New Claude Tool That Interviews Users About Their AI Usage
  7. ACT Fibernet Launches Revamped Broadband Plans Starting at Rs. 499
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Special Edition Launched in Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year with Swarovski Accents
  9. Apple Announces App Store Awards 2025 Winners; Top Apps Include Tiimo, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and More
  10. OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »