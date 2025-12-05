Realme has begun teasing new additions to its Narzo smartphone portfolio, via a series of visuals on Amazon India, in a sign that more than one smartphone is on the way. The illustrations reveal two different camera designs, signalling a dual launch rather than a single-device reveal. The teasers also emphasise performance and charging themes, suggesting a focus on battery and speed upgrades. Notably, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G was launched in India in June, followed by a 4G variant of the handset that arrived in July.

Realme Drops Comic-Style Teasers for Upcoming Narzo Phones in India

Realme has released new comic-style teasers on an Amazon microsite, indicating that two upcoming Narzo smartphones are set to launch soon. The artwork shows two distinct camera layouts, suggesting the company is preparing a dual-device announcement for the series.

One phone features a rectangular camera module with three cameras and two additional sensors. The second handset shows a squircle-shaped camera island with three cameras arranged in a triangle and a separate flash. Both designs appear to follow Realme's recent styling trends, likely with flat frames and rounded corners.

The teasers repeatedly highlight themes such as “supercharged” and “power maxed.” These phrases suggest that the upcoming models may offer large batteries and fast charging. Realme also confirms that the phones will be Amazon Specials, which suggests that the phones will be available for purchase via Amazon

The promo ends with a note that “Chapter 2 drops on 7th Dec,” indicating that Realme will reveal more details on the day. The chapter-wise format follows the company's previous teaser strategy for product launches. The upcoming handsets could be the Realme Narzo 90 series models. We will know more about them soon.

The new Narzo devices come shortly after Realme introduced the Realme P4x 5G smartphone and the Realme Watch 5 in India. The brand's continued rollout of products suggests it may expand its lineup further before the end of the year.

