Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Availability

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is available for purchase in India via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and other retailers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 12:59 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Availability

Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 50-megapixel main rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a MediaTek chipset
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Phone 3a Lite is offered in three colourways
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a Lite goes on sale in India for the first time via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and other retailers. The Carl Pei-led tech firm launched the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27 in three colourways. Nothing's newest handset can now be purchased with special introductory discounts on credit and debit cards of select banks. The company previously organised an India-exclusive drop event for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in New Delhi on November 29. In terms of specifications, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India, Offers, Availability

Pricing for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant with 256GB of storage costs Rs. 22,999. However, customers can buy the phone at discounted prices of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, with ICICI Bank and OneCard bank offers.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card and Flipkart SBI Credit Card of up to Rs. 750 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. Buyers can also exchange their old smartphone for up to Rs. 17,250.

The smartphone is now available to purchase via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and other offline retailers. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

nothing phone 3a lite 4

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5. The company promises three major Android upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone. It is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, 387ppi pixel density, and Panda Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be extended by up to 2TB via a microSD card. It also ships with up to 8GB of virtual RAM support.

For photos and video, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view and an unspecified third sensor. On the front, the handset gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole punch display cutout. Its rear camera is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos at 30fps.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging support. In terms of connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. It is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner for security. It is claimed to be IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. The rear panel features Panda Glass protection. It measures 164×78×8.3mm in dimensions, and weighs about 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India, Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Sale, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Availability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  2. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  4. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  5. Apple Announces App Store Awards 2025 Winners: Check List
  6. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a Deals Revealed
  7. Samsung May Limit Exynos 2600 to South Korea's Galaxy S26 Units
  8. Here's When Samsung Might Launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Availability
  2. Realme Narzo Phones Confirmed to Launch in India Soon via Amazon
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 9
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Get Exynos 2600 Chipset Exclusively in South Korea: Report
  5. Apple’s FaceTime Reportedly Blocked in Russia Alongside Snapchat’s Video Calling Feature
  6. Anthropic Releases New Claude Tool That Interviews Users About Their AI Usage
  7. ACT Fibernet Launches Revamped Broadband Plans Starting at Rs. 499
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Special Edition Launched in Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year with Swarovski Accents
  9. Apple Announces App Store Awards 2025 Winners; Top Apps Include Tiimo, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and More
  10. OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »