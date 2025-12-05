Nothing Phone 3a Lite goes on sale in India for the first time via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and other retailers. The Carl Pei-led tech firm launched the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27 in three colourways. Nothing's newest handset can now be purchased with special introductory discounts on credit and debit cards of select banks. The company previously organised an India-exclusive drop event for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in New Delhi on November 29. In terms of specifications, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India, Offers, Availability

Pricing for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant with 256GB of storage costs Rs. 22,999. However, customers can buy the phone at discounted prices of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, with ICICI Bank and OneCard bank offers.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card and Flipkart SBI Credit Card of up to Rs. 750 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. Buyers can also exchange their old smartphone for up to Rs. 17,250.

The smartphone is now available to purchase via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and other offline retailers. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5. The company promises three major Android upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone. It is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, 387ppi pixel density, and Panda Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be extended by up to 2TB via a microSD card. It also ships with up to 8GB of virtual RAM support.

For photos and video, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view and an unspecified third sensor. On the front, the handset gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole punch display cutout. Its rear camera is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos at 30fps.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging support. In terms of connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. It is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner for security. It is claimed to be IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. The rear panel features Panda Glass protection. It measures 164×78×8.3mm in dimensions, and weighs about 199g.

