Samsung was expected to announce the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at its July Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, instead, the company just launched a new colour variant of the original Galaxy Watch Ultra. Now, a fresh leak reveals the possible launch timeline of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It is likely to debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 9. The existing Galaxy Watch Ultra model features a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display and a 47mm titanium case. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as a MIL-STD 810H durability certification.

Samsung Is Reportedly Working on Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

As per a report by GalaxyClub (in Dutch), Samsung is working on a successor to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It is said to launch in summer next year, alongside the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 9. if this is accurate, then the wearable could be launched in July 2026, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra model will reportedly feature a larger battery and could share hardware specifications with the standard Galaxy Watch 9. Internally, it is referred to as Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra, but the report claims that the final name will be Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The first Galaxy Watch Ultra was internally referred to as the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, and while Samsung didn't launch the device with that name, the wearable made its debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the Titanium Blue colour option in July this year. It sits alongside the Titanium Silver, Titanium Grey, and Titanium White colourways that have been available in India since the debut of the Galaxy Watch Ultra in 2024.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra sports a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display and a 47mm dial with a titanium casing. The wearable packs 2GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It boasts a Quick Button. It has a 590mAh battery with wireless fast charging support. The watch has an IP6X rating for dust resistance and 10ATM for water resistance. It has MIL-STD 810H for durability.