Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will reportedly feature a larger battery than the first-generation Galaxy Watch Ultra model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 12:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was launched in 2024

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was internally referred as Watch 7 Ultra
  • Samsung launched Galaxy Watch Ultra in the Titanium Blue shade in July
  • Galaxy Watch Ultra has a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display
Advertisement

Samsung was expected to announce the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at its July Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, instead, the company just launched a new colour variant of the original Galaxy Watch Ultra. Now, a fresh leak reveals the possible launch timeline of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It is likely to debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 9. The existing Galaxy Watch Ultra model features a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display and a 47mm titanium case. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as a MIL-STD 810H durability certification.

Samsung Is Reportedly Working on Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

As per a report by GalaxyClub (in Dutch), Samsung is working on a successor to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It is said to launch in summer next year, alongside the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 9. if this is accurate, then the wearable could be launched in July 2026, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra model will reportedly feature a larger battery and could share hardware specifications with the standard Galaxy Watch 9. Internally, it is referred to as Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra, but the report claims that the final name will be Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. 

The first Galaxy Watch Ultra was internally referred to as the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, and while Samsung didn't launch the device with that name, the wearable made its debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the Titanium Blue colour option in July this year. It sits alongside the Titanium Silver, Titanium Grey, and Titanium White colourways that have been available in India since the debut of the Galaxy Watch Ultra in 2024.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra sports a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display and a 47mm dial with a titanium casing. The wearable packs 2GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It boasts a Quick Button. It has a 590mAh battery with wireless fast charging support. The watch has an IP6X rating for dust resistance and 10ATM for water resistance. It has MIL-STD 810H for durability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Get Exynos 2600 Chipset Exclusively in South Korea: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 9
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  2. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  4. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  5. Apple Announces App Store Awards 2025 Winners: Check List
  6. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a Deals Revealed
  7. Samsung May Limit Exynos 2600 to South Korea's Galaxy S26 Units
  8. Here's When Samsung Might Launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Traders Await US Fed Signals as Bitcoin Price Drops to $91,900
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Availability
  3. Realme Narzo Phones Confirmed to Launch in India Soon via Amazon
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 9
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Get Exynos 2600 Chipset Exclusively in South Korea: Report
  6. Apple’s FaceTime Reportedly Blocked in Russia Alongside Snapchat’s Video Calling Feature
  7. Anthropic Releases New Claude Tool That Interviews Users About Their AI Usage
  8. ACT Fibernet Launches Revamped Broadband Plans Starting at Rs. 499
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Special Edition Launched in Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year with Swarovski Accents
  10. Apple Announces App Store Awards 2025 Winners; Top Apps Include Tiimo, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »