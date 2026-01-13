Technology News
Apple Taps Google's Gemini AI Models to Power Personalised Version of Siri and Apple Intelligence

The companies have confirmed that the more personalised version of Siri will be available later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 January 2026 09:47 IST
Apple Taps Google’s Gemini AI Models to Power Personalised Version of Siri and Apple Intelligence

Siri is currently powered by Apple's in-house models, along with OpenAI's ChatGPT

Highlights
  • Google’s Gemini will power Apple’s next-generation Foundation Models
  • Apple Intelligence will still run on-device and Private Cloud Compute
  • The revamped Siri is internally targeted for a Spring 2026 release
Google and Apple announced a multi-year collaboration on Monday. This move will see the Mountain View-based tech giant's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models and cloud technology power the next generation of Apple Foundation Models. The two tech behemoths will collaborate to power upcoming features part of the Apple Intelligence suite, including a more advanced and personalised version of Siri, which has been on the cards for some time now but is yet to be rolled out.

Gemini to Power Apple Intelligence Features

According to the joint statement, Apple chose Google's AI technology after a careful evaluation, determining that Gemini provided “the most capable foundation” for its next-generation models. The Gemini-based foundation models are expected to underpin a range of upcoming AI features across iPhone, iPad and Mac, potentially offering more contextual, personalised and capable assistance through Siri than Apple's prior implementations.

The statement also confirms that the more personalised version of Siri will be rolled out this year. Apple Intelligence, meanwhile, will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, the giants further added.

Apple has long been rumoured to be working with Google to improve Siri for some time. In November, a report mentioned that the new Siri will "lean on Google's Gemini model" and introduce features like AI-powered web search. The iPhone maker is reportedly paying Google to develop a custom version of its Gemini AI model that will run on Apple's private cloud infrastructure and enhance Siri's capabilities.

Apple reportedly chose Google, likely because of their pre-existing business ties, including the search deal.

During WWDC 2024, Apple previewed the iOS 18 firmware and a major highlight of the update was shown to be the new AI suite. While many of the showcased features have made their way to the iPhone since then, the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence-powered Siri with contextual awareness and natural language support is yet to be seen.

According to previous reports, Apple aims to turn around its fortunes in AI progress, and an advanced version of Siri for the iPhone will play a significant role. It is slated to have an internal release timeline of Spring 2026 withe Apple reportedly targeting a release with the iOS 26.4 update.

The release timeline, however, is still said to be dependent upon any potential snags that Apple may run into during its development.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Apple, Google, Siri, Gemini, Apple intelligence, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G, Oppo Pad 5, and Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Offers

Featured
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

