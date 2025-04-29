Technology News
English Edition
Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone, Foldable iPhone Will Be Manufactured in China: Mark Gurman

Apple's 20th anniversary smartphone will reportedly feature an "extraordinarily complex" design.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2025 11:28 IST
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone, Foldable iPhone Will Be Manufactured in China: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone in 2027

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly planning a ‘major shake-up’ for the iPhone in 2027
  • The 20th anniversary edition iPhone could feature a glass-focused design
  • Apple is ramping up efforts to expand iPhone production in India
Apple is anticipated to introduce a significant redesign for the 20th-anniversary edition of its iPhone lineup, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2027. The Cupertino-based company will likely launch a unique flagship iPhone Pro model alongside a foldable iPhone. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple won't be able to manufacture its foldable iPhone and the anniversary iPhone in India. The latter is expected to come with a hefty price tag. It will likely be constructed predominantly from glass.

The New Apple Phones May Be Manufactured in China 

Earlier this month, Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning a significant overhaul for the 20th anniversary of iPhone, which will include a foldable variant and a "bold new Pro model" featuring a more glass-focused design. In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, the Bloomberg reporter claimed that Apple will stick to China for the production of its 20th anniversary iPhone models and foldable iPhone.

Gurman stated that Apple won't be able to manufacture all US-bound iPhone models in India by 2027. He added that he doesn't foresee a situation where the 20th anniversary iPhone units, including the foldable and glass-centric models, will be produced in India.

 

"While Apple's manufacturing in India has reached parity with China in terms of current iPhone quality, the 20th anniversary models are extraordinarily complex", said Gurman. He states that these devices will need entirely new components and manufacturing methods, and it is unlikely that Apple can produce them outside of China, at least not by 2027. Furthermore, Gurman points out that Apple has never launched a major new product design outside China on its first attempt.

If the foldable iPhone and glass-centric iPhone units are produced in China, they could face additional tariffs, further adding to their already high anticipated price.

Meanwhile, Apple is ramping up efforts to expand iPhone production in India, with plans to assemble the majority of US-bound devices there over the next few years. As per a recent Bloomberg report, the company assembled $22 billion (roughly Rs.1,87,886 crore) worth of iPhone models in India in the 12 months ended March, increasing production by nearly 60 percent over the previous year. 

Further reading: Apple, Apple 20 Anniversary iPhone, Foldable iPhone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Launched Alongside iQOO Z10 Turbo: Price, Specifications

Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone, Foldable iPhone Will Be Manufactured in China: Mark Gurman
