Apps developed by India-based developers were downloaded more than 75.5 crore times on Apple devices via the App Store's 175 global storefronts in 2024. This resulted in the Cupertino-based tech giant's ecosystem facilitating Rs. 44,447 crore in developer billings and sales in the same period, according to a recently published study. A 94 percent share of this revenue was accrued solely to developers and businesses, without any commission paid to Apple.

Global Earnings of India-Based Developers Saw Three-Fold Increase

A study conducted by professor Viswanath Pingali of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and published by Apple reveals that the global earnings of India-based developers have increased three-fold over the last five years. In 2024, Apple's ecosystem in India facilitated transactions of approximately Rs. 44,447 crore across categories such as general retail, travel, food delivery and pickup, grocery, and ride-hailing services.

App Store developers generated Rs. 38,906 crore in total billings and sales from the sale of physical goods and services, Rs. 3,014 crore was generated from in-app advertising, and Rs. 2,527 crore was facilitated through digital goods and services. The study highlights that developers are creating apps, such as Urban Company and Porter, to support India's growing quick commerce and gig economy industries.

As per the study, 79 percent of the earnings of India-based developers reported in 2024 were generated from users outside of India, while 87 percent of the developers were active on multiple storefronts globally.

Apps from developers based in India were amongst the top 100 most-downloaded apps in 70 storefronts outside the country. Some examples include Kiddopia, IDZ, Box Box Club, and LightX.

More than 2.2 crore users visited the App Store's India storefront each week. iOS apps were downloaded nearly 110 crore times, out of which, 38 percent were developed by India-based developers.

Apple says its ecosystem has supported India's small developers in particular, courtesy of initiatives like the App Store Small Business Programme. Those qualifying for this programme are eligible for a reduced commission rate of 15 percent. This has resulted in an increase of their earnings by 74 percent between 2021 and 2024, as per the study.

The study also revealed that more than half of the developers who've earned more than Rs. 1 crore in the last year had either less than Rs. 8 lakh in earnings in 2019, or were not listed on the App Store at all.