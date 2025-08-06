Technology News
English Edition
Apple's Support App Reportedly Updated With AI-Powered Chatbot

The chatbot available in the Apple Support app is dubbed the Support Assistant, and it is available as part of an early preview.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sebastian Bednarek

Apple reportedly says it will use information from chat, account, and device to improve the chatbot

Highlights
  • The AI-powered chatbot can assist users with common issues
  • It can also assist with issues in Apple services
  • Apple’s new chatbot is said to be available to some users
Apple's first artificial intelligence (AI) support chatbot is reportedly being rolled out to some users. According to a report, the chatbot is available within the Apple Support app, and is called the Support Assistant. It is designed to help users with common issues around users' devices and the company's services. The feature is aimed at providing users with immediate resolution to their issues, which could lead to less time spent waiting to be called by a live support agent.

Apple Support's AI Chatbot Will Offer 24×7 Assistance

According to a MacRumors report, select iPhone users are now seeing this feature in the Apple Support app. The AI-powered chatbot appears as a separate tab next to the Activities option within the app's navigation bar. MacRumors community member Gaitlyn told the publication that when opening the app, a new splash screen opens when tapping on the Chat tab for the first time, providing users with a brief description of the feature.

apple support app macrumors Apple Support app chatbot

Chatbot in Apple Support app
Photo Credit: MacRumors

 

As per screenshots shared by the user, the splash screen shows a message titled “Chat with Support,” followed by the disclaimer that the chatbot is available in early preview. Apple says, “Try our automated chat feature, a new way to find solutions fast.”

Highlighting its use case, the tech giant mentions that the Support Assistant can solve common issues pertaining to users' Apple products and services. Additionally, when the chatbot cannot find a solution to the issue, it will automatically connect users with Apple Experts.

Further, the company also mentions that the chatbot is an experimental feature, and it can get things wrong. Apple also adds a disclaimer that it can use information from the conversation with the chatbot, as well as device and account information to better understand the issue, provide “relevant responses,” and to improve the chatbot. It is not clear whether users can turn off this data collection.

The chatbot reportedly does not answer user queries that are outside of Apple support. If users feel unsatisfied with the responses, they can escalate the issue to a live support agent, as well, MacRumours said. Currently, it is not clear how long this early preview will last, and when more users will get access to the Support Assistant.

Further reading: Apple Support app, Apple, chatbot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
More Than a Pulse: How Galaxy Watch8 Series’ Vascular Load Management Redefines Cardiovascular Health
Nintendo Will Host an Indie World Showcase for Switch and Switch 2 Games This Week

