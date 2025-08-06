Technology News
Apple TV 4K Refresh Reportedly Arriving This Year With Improved Performance, Connectivity

Apple could equip the next generation Apple TV 4K with a new A-series chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 14:57 IST
The current Apple TV 4K was launched in 2022

Highlights
  • Apple could launch a new Apple TV soon
  • The current model may be phased out as part of the update
  • The existing model runs on Apple's A15 Bionic chip
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a refreshed version of its Apple TV 4K. While the company has yet to make a formal announcement, a fresh leak suggests that a new model is finally on the way. The upcoming model will feature a more powerful chip and may include support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The current generation Apple TV 4K was launched by the company in 2022. It is powered by an A15 Bionic chip, and ships with a Siri remote. The company's next model is also said to be equipped with a more powerful chip.

Apple TV 4K Could Offer Support for Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, MacRumors reports that Apple will launch a new Apple TV 4K later this year. The current model is expected to be phased out as part of the update. The new model could be announced between September and December, according to the publication.

The upcoming version is expected to come with an updated processor. Apple could equip the device either with an Apple A18 from the iPhone 16, or the A19 from the iPhone 17. It is rumoured to come with support for Wi-Fi 7 networks.

The 2025 Apple TV 4K is rumoured to debut with a custom Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip. It is expected to improve connectivity and syncing between Apple's smart home devices. Last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that Apple may reduce the price of the new model to close the gap with its competitors. It is said to cost around $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

The current Apple TV 4K was launched  in 2022 in India. It is priced at Rs. 14,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, while customers can opt for a more advanced variant with additional storage and Ethernet connectivity. 

The Apple TV 4K supports HDR10+ content and Dolby Vision. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio. It has a Siri remote also returns with the new device. It runs on Apple's A15 Bionic chip and supports Ultra-HD streaming from various supported services. The stearming device shipped with Apple's iOS-based tvOS platform.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
