Apple's iOS Developer Beta 5 update was rolled out to eligible iPhone models on Tuesday. Currently available to developers and beta testers, it contains subtle changes over the previous iteration that was introduced last month. The Dynamic Island now displays a warning when the iPhone battery is running low on iOS 26. Meanwhile, Apple has added a new animation while entering your passcode on the lock screen. Other minor changes include new splash screens for Apple's apps, a wider home screen dock, and a new Control Centre animation.

The iOS 26 Beta 5 update for iPhone comes with the build number 23A5308g. However, Apple has not revealed the changes which are part of the update. Instead, the release notes carry a generic message that states “iOS 26 beta gives you an early preview of the upcoming apps, features, and technologies.”

Meanwhile, the folks over at MacRumors have taken a deep dive into the update. iOS 26 Beta 5 reportedly adds a new toggle in the Camera app which allows you to toggle on the Classic Mode for reversing the scroll direction in the app's UI.

On the iPhone lock screen, a new animation with numbers jumping into place reportedly appears on the passcode screen, when it is invoked. There is reportedly a slight change in the Control Centre's animations too, and the pages now "bounce" as you scroll through them.

The publication also found that long pressing the Wi-Fi toggle in the Control Centre will now show if a network is private or public. Additionally, a tiny lock symbol will also appear if the network is password protected.

The update is also said to bring a new Dynamic Island feature where it will display a low battery warning. Users should also be able to turn on the Low Power mode by tapping the alert. Apple already displays notifications when an iPhone's battery drops below a certain level on previous versions of iOS, but the Dynamic Island notification should make it easier for users to notice and take action.

Apart from this, there are new splash screens in the Apple Music, Freeform, and Notes apps, informing users about all the new features in iOS 26. Siri has also gained a new predictive feature which can determine when you have plans of travelling out of the country and automatically display suggestions for cellular connectivity, as per the report.

Other reported features include a new Airdrop icon in the share sheet, a dedicated Select button in the Mail app, a wider dock on the iPhone's home screen, and a new icon for the Fitness+ option in the Fitness app.