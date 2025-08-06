Technology News
Nintendo Will Host an Indie World Showcase for Switch and Switch 2 Games This Week

The Indie World Showcase will be roughly 15 minutes long.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 August 2025 15:31 IST
Photo Credit: Nintendo

The showcase will feature announcements on independent games

Highlights
  • The Indie World Showcase will take place on August 7
  • Nintendo held a Partner Showcase last week
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to release before Holiday 2025
Nintendo has announced an Indie World Showcase presentation for this week, featuring updates and announcements on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The showcase will be broadcast on August 7 on Nintendo's YouTube channel. The indie games presentation follows last week's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase that featured updates from third-party developers on Switch and Switch 2 games coming in 2025 and beyond.

Nintendo Announces Indie World Showcase

The Indie World Showcase presentation will take place on Thursday, August 7 at 6 am PT (6.30 pm IST). It will be roughly 15 minutes long and will feature new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch, the company said.

Nintendo did not share details about the games that will feature at the showcase, but fans have started speculating the event may finally bring an update on the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong. The action-platformer is set to launch before Holiday 2025, but developer Team Cherry has not confirmed a release date.

The game showed up at the reveals of Nintendo Switch 2 and Microsoft's ROG Xbox Ally handhelds earlier this year. Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on PC (Linux, Windows, Mac), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

Last week, Nintendo's global publishing and development partners shared updates on upcoming Switch and Switch 2 games at Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. The presentation saw the reveal of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, the next entry in the Monster Hunter Stories series; an update on Switch 2 versions of EA Sports Madden NFL 26 and EA Sports FC 26; Switch 2 announcements for Yakuza Kiwami 2 and Yakuza Kiwami, and more.

At the showcase, Square Enix announced two new games, Octopath Traveler 0 and The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, both coming to Switch 2. The former will be released later this year, while the latter is set for launch in 2026.

Further reading: Nintendo, Indie World Showcase, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Hollow Knight Silksong
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple's Support App Reportedly Updated With AI-Powered Chatbot

