  Australia Bans DeepSeek on Government Devices Citing Security Concerns

Australia Bans DeepSeek on Government Devices Citing Security Concerns

The Deepseek ban does not extend to devices of private citizens.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 February 2025 16:12 IST
Australia Bans DeepSeek on Government Devices Citing Security Concerns

Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia's decision to ban Deepseek follows similar action in Italy

Highlights
  • Australia's Home Affairs department has issued a mandatory directive
  • Government entities in Australia are not to install Deepseek products
  • The Home Affairs Minister said Deepseek poses an unacceptable risk
Australia has banned DeepSeek from all government devices over concerns that the Chinese artificial intelligence startup poses security risks, the government said on Tuesday.

The Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs issued a mandatory direction for all government entities to "prevent the use or installation of DeepSeek products, applications and web services and where found remove all existing instances of DeepSeek products, applications and web services from all Australian Government systems and devices," the statement said.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said DeepSeek posed an "unacceptable risk" to government technology and the immediate ban was “to protect Australia's national security and national interest,” several Australian media outlets reported on Tuesday evening.

The ban does not extend to devices of private citizens.

Tech stocks worldwide plunged after the launch of DeepSeek last month - apparently costing a fraction of rival AI models and requiring less sophisticated chips - raised questions over the West's huge investments in chipmakers and data centres.

Australia's decision to ban Deepseek follows similar action in Italy, while other countries in Europe and elsewhere are also looking into the AI firm.

Taiwan banned government departments from using DeepSeek earlier this week.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese' government imposed a government-wide ban on Chinese social media app TikTok two years ago over security concerns.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

