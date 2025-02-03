Technology News
Technology News
DeepSeek Could Offer Apple an Opening to Bring Apple Intelligence to China

A tipster claimed that Apple is currently testing whether DeepSeek AI models could be used for Apple Intelligence.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 13:55 IST
DeepSeek Could Offer Apple an Opening to Bring Apple Intelligence to China

Photo Credit: Apple

Many US-based tech giants have integrated DeepSeek R1 into their AI offerings

Highlights
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to be excited to integrate DeepSeek AI models
  • DeepSeek-powered Apple Intelligence could also be released in Europe
  • The Chinese AI model coils also solve the data security problem for Apple
Apple could be in the process of integrating DeepSeek's artificial intelligence (AI) models into Apple Intelligence. A China-based tipster claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is testing the AI firm's reasoning-focused DeepSeek R1 AI model to see if it can be an alternative to the company's native AI models. Currently, the iPhone maker has not rolled out its AI features in China due to the country's strict regulatory policies. However, if the leaked information is true, this might offer Apple an opportunity to introduce the features in the Chinese market.

Apple Could Use DeepSeek R1 for Apple Intelligence

Guangdong-based tipster Fixed Focus Digital claimed in a post on Weibo that Apple CEO Tim Cook is excited by the opportunity presented by DeepSeek. The Chinese AI firm released its open-source reasoning model with an MIT licence that allows for commercial usage. The tech giant could integrate it to replace its native AI models as well as ChatGPT features within Apple Intelligence.

weibo ffd tipster Weibo Leak

Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

China maintains a strict policy that any AI-powered device, software, or platform has to first get a certificate from the government. However, the country has yet to pass any AI models that were not built in China or run on Chinese servers. This regulatory hurdle prevented Apple from releasing its AI features in the country with the iOS 18.1 update. Since the iPhone 16 series was marketed on the back of Apple Intelligence, the company has reportedly suffered a significant drop in sales.

While the tech giant was reportedly trying to strike a deal with Alibaba and Baidu, the tipster claims Apple is now looking at integrating the DeepSeek R1 AI model as a workaround. If the claims are true, the AI model will solve two challenges for the company. First, since the DeepSeek AI model was built in China, it should easily get clearance from the regulatory body.

Second, since DeepSeek R1 is available in the public domain, Apple can use it as an on-device model to replace its models, while maintaining the AI features. As a result, the tech giant would not have to resort to hosting the AI data on third-party servers, and it will be able to offer data security to users. The tipster claimed that DeepSeek integration will not be rolled out before the iOS 19 update.

Additionally, the tipster also claimed that due to the low application programming interface (API) costs of DeepSeek R1 and the local inference value, the iPhone maker could also introduce it in Europe (another region where Apple Intelligence is not available) as well as in the US.

However, it should be noted that the information has arrived from a single tipster from China, and it cannot be ascertained whether Apple is considering DeepSeek R1 for Apple Intelligence or not until the company makes an official announcement regarding the same.

Comments

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
