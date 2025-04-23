Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 7 is equipped with an IP69 dust and water-resistant build.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 April 2025 16:58 IST
Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 comes in Graphene Ice, Graphene Snow, and Graphene Night shades

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED screen
  • The handset has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Realme GT 7 supports 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 was launched in China on Wednesday. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. In the camera department, the handset gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit that also comprises an ultrawide-angle shooter, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. For security, the phone gets an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and it has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with a 7,700mm² VC cooling chamber with Graphene ice-sensing double-layer cooling technology.

Realme GT 7 Price, Availability

Realme GT 7 price in China starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30.400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are marked at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100), CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700) and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,500), respectively. It is offered in Graphene Ice (blue), Graphene Snow (white), and Graphene Night (black) shades. The phone is currently available for purchase in the country via the Realme China website and other online retail stores.

Realme GT 7 Features, Specifications

The Realme GT 7 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500 nits peak brightness, a 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 4,608Hz PWM dimming rate. The handset is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

For optics, the Realme GT 7 carries a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.8 aperture alongside an 8-megapixel 112-degree ultra-wide shooter. The handset has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It supports 4K video recording and the live photos feature.

The graphene-coated fibreglass back panel is said to offer improved thermal conductivity. It comes with a 7,700mm² VC cooling chamber with Graphene ice-sensing double-layer cooling technology. The Realme GT 7 is equipped with AI-backed features like AI Recording Summary, AI Elimination 2.0 and more.

The Realme GT 7 packs a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It has an IR sensor as well. The phone has an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, quad-band Beidou, dual-frequency GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.42x75.97x8.25mm in size and weighs 203g.

Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Price, Realme GT 7 Launch, Realme GT 7 Features, Realme GT 7 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Hints at New Mario Game on Switch 2; Assassin's Creed Shadows Could Also Launch
Malaysia's Prime Minister Meets Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao to Discuss Web3, Blockchain Strategy

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  4. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  5. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  7. Baidu Reportedly Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Smartphones
  8. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 7,200mAh Battery Debuts
  9. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Might Arrive in This New Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  2. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  3. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  4. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  5. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  6. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
  7. Instagram Co-Founder Says Mark Zuckerberg Saw App’s Growth as ‘Threat’
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched
  9. Baidu Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Devices in China, iOS Version Expected Soon: Report
  10. Malaysia's Prime Minister Meets Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao to Discuss Web3, Blockchain Strategy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »