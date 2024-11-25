Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Black Forest Labs Introduces AI Powered Flux.1 Tools for Advanced Image Editing

Black Forest Labs Introduces AI-Powered Flux.1 Tools for Advanced Image Editing

It has released Flux.1 Fill, Flux.1 Depth, Flux.1 Canny, and Flux.1 Redux.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 19:08 IST
Black Forest Labs Introduces AI-Powered Flux.1 Tools for Advanced Image Editing

Photo Credit: Black Forest Labs

The Flux.1 Depth and Canny tools enable structural guidance based on depth map and canny edges

Highlights
  • Flux.1 Fill is inpainting and outpainting tool
  • Flux.1 Redux allows mixing and recreating input images and text prompts
  • The AI firm released the tools in separate pro and open versions
Advertisement

Black Forest Labs released four new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its base text-to-image Flux.1 AI model last week. These four AI tools are based on separate models designed to execute specific image editing tasks within the image generator. The company claims that these tools will offer granular control over the output images and let users preserve the key elements while experimenting with different styles. The editing tools are available separately as developer models in open access and pro models.

Black Forest Labs Releases Image Editing Tools for Flux.1

In a blog post, the AI firm detailed the four new image editing tools for Flux.1 AI model. Developers can open-access the four tools in separate models within the dev model series, whereas users will get access to the full version via BFL API.

The Flux.1 Fill is an inpainting and outpainting tool that can edit the details within an image or expand the boundaries of an image using text prompts and a binary mask. Based on internal testing, the company claimed that the pro version of the tool outperforms competing tools such as Ideogram 2.0. The developer version of the tool is available under the Flux Dev License and can be found on Hugging Face and GitHub. The pro version can be accessed via the BFL API.

Flux.1 Depth and Flux.1 Canny tools let users perform structural conditioning of output during image transformations. The Depth tool preserves the generated image's structure through depth maps and keeps it intact while users make a text-guide edit. Similarly, the Canny tool preserves the structure by accessing the output's canny edges. These are helpful during retexturing-based edits.

The company claimed that the tools outperform similar tools offered by competitors such as Midjourney and InstantX. The full version offers maximum performance whereas the Low-rank adaptation (LoRA) version for developers allows for easier deployment. It can be found here.

Finally, the Flux.1 Redux allows users to generate image variations based on an input image. Black Forest Labs claims the tool can reproduce the image with slight variation, which can be refined further. It also allows image restyling via prompts. Also, this tool is supported by the Flux1.1 [pro] Ultra, the company's flagship image generation model. The model weights can be found here.

All of the AI models will also be available via third-party platforms such as Fal.ai, Replicate, Together.ai, Freepik, and Krea.ai.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flux 1, BlackForestLabs, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI image generator
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi K80 Pro Camera, Processor and Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch
Trump Media Files for ‘TruthFi’ Trademark, Hinting at Expansion into Web3 
Black Forest Labs Introduces AI-Powered Flux.1 Tools for Advanced Image Editing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT Gets Better at Creative Writing With New Update
  2. Rumoured Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Geekbench Hinting SoC, RAM, OS Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Series Key Specifications Confirmed; Design Showcased
  5. OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15 Update in India With These New Features
  6. iPhone 17 Pro Models to Get Periscope Telephoto Lens Exclusively: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin’s NS-28 Carries the 100th Woman in Space, Makes Safe Landing
  2. Ernst & Young Introduces Metaverse, AI to Its Hiring Process With New eVe Platform 
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Series Key Specifications Confirmed; Design Showcased
  4. Black Forest Labs Introduces AI-Powered Flux.1 Tools for Advanced Image Editing
  5. Indonesia Calls Apple’s $100-Million Investment Offer Unfair
  6. Samsung's Black Friday Sale Brings Big Discounts on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Series, More
  7. Redmi K80 Pro Camera, Processor and Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. Trump Media Files for ‘TruthFi’ Trademark, Hinting at Expansion into Web3 
  9. Honor 300 Series Launch Set for December 2; Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
  10. HMD Fusion With Smart Outfits, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »