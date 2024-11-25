Redmi K80 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on November 27 alongside the standard K80 model. Ahead of its imminent debut, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed key specifications of the upcoming handset, including its battery, camera, display, and processor, via its social media handles. The Redmi K80 Pro is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and its optics unit will be headlined by a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom.

Redmi K80 Pro Specifications (Confirmed)

In subsequent posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Redmi confirmed that its upcoming Redmi K80 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset along with the company's proprietary Rage Engine 4.0, D1 graphics chip, and dual-loop 3D ice cooling. Courtesy of these upgrades, the handset is claimed to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of 31,94,766.

For optics, the Redmi K80 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a Light Hunter 800 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel floating telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and 10cm macro capability, and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view (FoV). The optics will be powered by the Xiaomi AISP 2.0 platform which brings the second-generation FusionLM, ToneLM, ColorLM, and PortraitLM models for improved camera performance.

The handset is also confirmed to be equipped with a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. Redmi says it will be protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 and will also feature IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress. For security, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor has also been provided on the Redmi K80 Pro.

Redmi says its upcoming smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.