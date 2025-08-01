Best Tablet Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2025 began for all users at 12pm on July 31, with Prime members receiving early access from midnight.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 1 August 2025 17:50 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is currently live for all users in India

Highlights
  • Amazon kicked off its Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale on July 31
  • SBI credit card holders are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount
  • Select bank cardholders can get cashback of up to Rs. 2,000
Amazon kicked off its Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale at midnight on July 31 for Prime members, with access opening to all users at 12pm the same day. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is showcasing a wide range of personal gadgets, such as laptops, smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, at heavily reduced prices. Devices from top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Lenovo and Xiaomi are being offered at substantial markdowns from their original retail values.

Beyond the discounted rates, shoppers can avail of additional savings through various promotional deals, including coupons, bank offers, and exchange offers. SBI credit card holders are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount, while customers of select other banks can get cashback of up to Rs. 2,000. Readers should keep in mind that the effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of some of the additional benefits.

We have already told you about the top discounts on home appliances like home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators and smart TVs. Previously, we have listed the best offers on personal gadgets like laptops, headphones, smartwatches and smartphones. Here we have compiled the most enticing offers on tablets.

The 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chipset has an MRP of Rs. 81,999 on Amazon. During the ongoing sale, it can be bought for as low as Rs. 48,900. The OnePlus Pad 2 can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 36,249, down from an MRP of Rs. 47,999. The Lenovo Tab Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ are available for as low as Rs. 16,749 and Rs. 12,749, respectively.

Best Tablet Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
iPad Air 11-inch (M3) Rs. 81,999 Rs. 48,900 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI Rs. 89,000 Rs. 46,249 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Rs. 81,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Pad 2 Rs. 47,999 Rs. 36,249 Buy Now
iPad (10th Gen) Rs. 49,900 Rs. 33,249 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Rs. 48,999 Rs. 26,249 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 7 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab Plus Rs. 34,000 Rs. 16,749 Buy Now
Redmi Pad Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 16,449 Buy Now
Redmi Pad 2 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 12,749 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Resolution 2944x1840 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Android 14
Storage 512GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2944 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.20-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x2136 pixels
Lenovo Tab Plus

Lenovo Tab Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Vibrant display
  • Fast wired charging
  • JBL-powered speakers
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Heavy for a tablet
  • Performance could have been better
Read detailed Lenovo Tab Plus review
Display 11.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • The keyboard case lacks a trackpad
  • Charging speed could be better
Read detailed Redmi Pad Pro 5G review
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets
