Best Tablet Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Amazon kicked off its Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale at midnight on July 31 for Prime members, with access opening to all users at 12pm the same day. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is showcasing a wide range of personal gadgets, such as laptops, smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, at heavily reduced prices. Devices from top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Lenovo and Xiaomi are being offered at substantial markdowns from their original retail values.

Beyond the discounted rates, shoppers can avail of additional savings through various promotional deals, including coupons, bank offers, and exchange offers. SBI credit card holders are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount, while customers of select other banks can get cashback of up to Rs. 2,000. Readers should keep in mind that the effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of some of the additional benefits.

We have already told you about the top discounts on home appliances like home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators and smart TVs. Previously, we have listed the best offers on personal gadgets like laptops, headphones, smartwatches and smartphones. Here we have compiled the most enticing offers on tablets.

The 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chipset has an MRP of Rs. 81,999 on Amazon. During the ongoing sale, it can be bought for as low as Rs. 48,900. The OnePlus Pad 2 can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 36,249, down from an MRP of Rs. 47,999. The Lenovo Tab Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ are available for as low as Rs. 16,749 and Rs. 12,749, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.