Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Offers on Smart TVs, Apple Devices, Amazon Echo Speakers and More on Day 2

Here are some of the top deals and discounts on products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 August 2025 16:34 IST
Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Offers on Smart TVs, Apple Devices, Amazon Echo Speakers and More on Day 2
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings discounts on several products
  • You can use an SBI credit card for an additional 10 percent discount
  • Several products from Apple, Samsung, and other firms are discounted
Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Headphones With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival in full swing, companies like Bose, Marshall, and JBL have listed several products that can be purchased at discounted prices. You can also pick up your next pair of wireless headphones at a much lower price, during the ongoing sale event on Amazon. These include the Sennheiser Momentum 4, Sony WH-1000XM5, JBL Tune 770NC, and Skullcandy Crusher headphones, which are all available with discounts on the e-commerce platform. Wireless headphone deals on Amazon Discounts on Bluetooth speakers on Amazon

2025-08-01T17:27:53+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Discounts on Air Conditioners Air conditioners from well-known brands like Carrier, Godrej, Haier, Daikin, Lloyd, Blue Star, and Whirlpool are currently listed on Amazon at deeply discounted prices on Day 2 of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. You can avail of discounts that lower the effective sale price of these appliances (inclusive of bank offers) to as little as Rs. 28,990. Find out how to avail of these deals and offers on Gadgets 360. Here’s everything you need to know about these discounts on air conditioners 

2025-08-01T17:06:02+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (8GB, 128GB) Under Rs. 15,000? You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for Rs. 17,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, but using an SBI bank card will lower the cost of the tablet by another Rs. 3,000. This is the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the tablet, which runs on a Snapdragon 695 chip and packs a 7,040mAh battery. It runs on Android 15 and comes with Samsung’s One UI software interface on top. Find out more about this Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal here 

2025-08-01T16:32:32+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: These Smartphones Are Now Available Under Rs. 30,000 Several midrange smartphones are currently available under the Rs. 30,000 mark, as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. If you’re looking to purchase a new smartphone from Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Xiaomi that offer good value for money, you can combine bank offers to lower the cost of phones like the Xiaomi 14 Civi or the OnePlus Nord 5, or purchase more affordable smartphones that are already under Rs. 30,000 like the Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A36, and iQOO Neo 10R. Check out list of the most popular smartphones under Rs. 30,000 during Amazon’s sale 

2025-08-01T15:37:04+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Amazon Echo Pop Available at Rs. 3,949  You can purchase the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker, which features the company’s Alexa assistant and support for Bluetooth audio playback at Rs. 3,949 on the e-commerce website. Amazon is also offering discounts on bundle offers that include smart bulbs or smart plugs, so it’s worth checking out whether these combinations offer more value for money. See more details on the Amazon Echo Pop discount on the company’s website

2025-08-01T15:09:08+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Apple Mac Mini M4 (16GB, 256GB) Price Drop While Apple’s M4 Mac Mini computer already offers great value for money at Rs. 59,900, it is now even cheaper at Rs. 53,990 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Buyers can sweeten the deal with a Rs. 1,500 when using an SBI credit card to purchase the computer. This gets you the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and Apple’s latest M4 chip with support for Apple Intelligence. Apple’s Mac Mini M4 price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 

2025-08-01T14:23:30+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Realme Smartphones at Discounted Prices Customers who have been eyeing the Realme GT 7 Pro or the Realme GT 7 can now purchase these handsets at an effective sale price of Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 36,999, using eligible bank offers. Meanwhile, the company’s midrange Narzo series of smartphones is also available at discounted prices, and the entry level model can be bought for as little as Rs. 6,599 (including discounts) as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Check our list of the best offers on Realme smartphones here 

2025-08-01T14:07:11+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE) One of the products that has received a massive price cut during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE). It was launched a couple of years ago at Rs. 43,999, and it offers support for blood pressure monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. Customers can now purchase the wearable at an effective price of Rs. 18,849. This price is inclusive of an SBI credit card offer that lowers the cost of the smartwatch by Rs. 4,000. Here’s how you can buy the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Rs. 18,849 on Amazon

2025-08-01T13:41:47+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Apple’s MacBook Air M4 (16GB, 256GB)  Deal on Amazon The latest MacBook Air model from Apple comes with its M4 chip, and it runs on macOS 15 out-of-the-box. It Also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The price of this laptop is usually around Rs. 99,900, but it is currently listed at Rs. 91,990. If you use an SBI credit card, the cost of the M4 MacBook Air drops to Rs. 86,990, which is a notable price drop for customers who want to upgrade to Apple’s current model. More details about this deal are available here

2025-08-01T13:20:56+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Buying TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000? Here’s how you can purchase a new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones for less than Rs. 10,000. As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, several TWS headsets from JBL, OnePlus, Realme, Boat, and other brands are currently on sale at discounted prices. However, you must check whether the 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards is applicable on the model you purchase, as several listings indicate it is applicable on purchases over Rs. 5,000. Check out the list of TWS headphone deals under Rs. 10,000 here 

2025-08-01T12:58:23+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: GoPro Hero 12 Price Drops Below Rs. 30,000 With Freedom Sale Deal  The GoPro Hero 12 is usually available around the Rs. 30,000 mark in India, but it is currently listed at Rs. 26,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. If you use an eligible credit card to buy the action camera, you can avail of an additional Rs. 1,500 discount. This camera is equipped with two LCD screens (front and rear) and records up to 4K/ 120fps or 5.3K/ 60fps. It packs a 1,720mAh battery with improved video runtime support. Find out more about this offer by visiting the Amazon listing for the GoPro Hero 12 

2025-08-01T12:30:20+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Budget Laptop Offers During the Sale The ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale allows you to purchase several laptops at discounted prices. Many laptops from HP, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and other brands are now available for less than Rs. 30,000. You’ll need to use an SBI credit card (or other eligible credit cards) to buy these laptops at even cheaper prices. Some listings also offer trade-in discounts on certain models, so it's worth checking each product entry carefully. Here’s our list of the best laptop deals under Rs. 30,000 

2025-08-01T11:57:58+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: iPhone 15 Price Under Rs. 60,000? You can pick up a new iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage for Rs. 58,249, with an SBI card credit discount. The handset was previously listed at Rs. 61,400, days before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale began. You can trade in an older smartphone to avail of an exchange discount during the sale event, which can lower the cost of your next iPhone upgrade. Read on to know how to buy the iPhone 15 for Rs. 58,249 

2025-08-01T11:29:33+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: iQOO Smartphone Deals Will Lower the Cost of These Models Gamer-focused iQOO smartphones are now available at cheaper prices as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, including the flagship iQOO 13, which has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. You can also buy other affordable models that offer reliable performance while playing resource intensive games like Wuthering Waves or Call of Duty: Mobile. The prices of these phones can also be lowered using exchange discounts or SBI credit card transactions. Find out more about discounts on iQOO smartphones here

2025-08-01T11:12:14+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Asus TUF Gaming A15 Under Rs. 65,000 The Asus TUF Gaming A15 has an AM Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of video memory. This gaming laptop is currently priced at Rs. 63,990 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, and you can get an additional Rs. 2,000 off when you use an SBI credit card to purchase it. Here’s the Asus TUF Gaming A15 deal on Amazon 

2025-08-01T10:37:49+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Smartwatch Discounts Your next smartwatch upgrade could be a lot cheaper than usual, thanks to Amazon Great Freedom Festival. During the ongoing sale event, you can avail of discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers from OnePlus, Samsung, Garmin, Redmi, Noise, Amazfit, and several other brands that are currently being sold at much lower prices. Read on to know the best discounts on smartwatches during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

2025-08-01T10:06:56+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000 If you’re buying a new TV, you don’t have to spend more than Rs. 30,000 to get a decent model. In fact, you can actually get smart TVs that feature LED panels or up to 4K resolution under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon sale. Some models are also available for less than Rs. 20,000, so you can strike a balance between budget and features. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals on smart TVs in this price segment on Amazon. Here are the best discounts on smart TVs on Amazon during the sale 

2025-08-01T09:40:17+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Stay Tuned for the Best Deals on Day 2 of Amazon’s Sale Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale has a competitor today, with the arrival of the Flipkart Freedom Sale that began at midnight. While there are several discounts on both platforms, you should use a price tracker to find which one offers a better deal for the product you’re looking for. Keep an eye on Gadgets 360, as we share some of the best deals and discounts from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

2025-08-01T09:23:10+0530

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is in full swing, and customers have had access to discounts, deals, and offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and several other electronics from well known brands that are now available at cheaper prices. In addition to discounts, buyers can also exchange their older devices and further lower the cost of their purchase. Similarly, eligible credit card transactions can also slash the prices of various products on the platform, so it's best to read each listing to check for offers that are applicable when using different payment methods.

During the ongoing sale event, customers can purchase popular devices like Apple's iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M1), iPad Air (M3) and AirPods at discounted prices. Similarly, various handsets ranging from the high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series to the Galaxy M36 and Galaxy M06 will be available at lower prices. Gaming laptops from HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, and other brands can also be purchased at lower prices during the sale.

Amazon previously announced that customers who have an SBI credit card can get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases of certain products, and this offer is still available to buyers on the second day of the sale event. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can use it to get a 5 percent cashback on various products.

Make sure to follow us on our social media channels, including Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube. There are a lot of deals to sift through on the e-commerce website, and we're here to help with handy roundups of the best offers and discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Sale Offers, Great Freedom Sale, Amazon India, Amazon
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
DJI Osmo 360 Launched in India With Native 8K Video Recording, 1-inch 360-Degree Imaging

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Offers on Smart TVs, Apple Devices, Amazon Echo Speakers and More on Day 2
