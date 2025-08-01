Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is in full swing, and customers have had access to discounts, deals, and offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and several other electronics from well known brands that are now available at cheaper prices. In addition to discounts, buyers can also exchange their older devices and further lower the cost of their purchase. Similarly, eligible credit card transactions can also slash the prices of various products on the platform, so it's best to read each listing to check for offers that are applicable when using different payment methods.

During the ongoing sale event, customers can purchase popular devices like Apple's iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M1), iPad Air (M3) and AirPods at discounted prices. Similarly, various handsets ranging from the high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series to the Galaxy M36 and Galaxy M06 will be available at lower prices. Gaming laptops from HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, and other brands can also be purchased at lower prices during the sale.

Amazon previously announced that customers who have an SBI credit card can get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases of certain products, and this offer is still available to buyers on the second day of the sale event. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can use it to get a 5 percent cashback on various products.

