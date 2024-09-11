Technology News
The second season of Mattel's small-scale toy car-inspired show, Hot Wheels: Let’s Race, is now available to stream on Netflix.

Updated: 12 September 2024 10:24 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Sector 36, Khalbali Records, Berlin, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Vikrant Massey is playing the serial killer from Noida's merciless killings in 2006

Highlights
  • Railway Men continues to hit Netflix's Top 10 series even after 6 months
  • K-dramas Officer Black Belt & Seoul Sisters have now released on Hotstar
  • The Buckingham Murders will be released theatrically on September 13
This week's OTT platter brings in a diverse array of picks from across genres that'll cater to your appetite for entertainment. For thrills, we have Netflix's Sector 36, which recreates the horrific serial killing case of Noida (2006), and Zee5's Berlin, in which a sign language expert is roped into the investigation against a deaf-and-mute accused of being a foreign spy. In the realm of fantasy, Joey King's Uglies explores a world where adolescents undergo mandatory cosmetic surgery to cure their ugliness. For a refreshing break, SonyLiv's Bench Life offers a rare glimpse of corporate employees unwinding. The fourth season brings an exciting conclusion for those who have been following Lily Collins' enchanting journey in Emily in Paris. Lastly, JioCinema's Khalbali Records promises a musical treat. It offers an unapologetic look into the realities of the music industry, with appearances by the best in the field.

Top OTT Releases This Week (September 9 – September 15)

With that, here are the top binge-worthy OTT releases of the week. Don't forget to scroll below for the complete list of releases this week from major streaming platforms.

Berlin

Release Date: September 13

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, Kabir Bedi, Jigar Mehta, Nitesh Pandya, Joy Sengupta

In the politically charged Delhi of the 1990s, a deaf-and-mute man (Ishwak Singh) is accused of being a foreign spy. To help crack the case, officials brought Pushkin Verma (Aparshakti Khurana), a sign-language expert. As the investigation furthers and complications intensify, a much bigger conspiracy might be in play.
The film was well received in the film festival circuit, and it won Best Actor for Ishwak Singh at the Stars Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) in Los Angeles.

Sector 36

Release Date:  September 13

Genre: Thriller, Crime 

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Mahadev Singh Lakhawat, Ajeet Singh, Deepak Rai

In 2006, India was shaken to its core when two men were arrested in Noida for abducting, murdering, and sexually abusing multiple children and women. One of the convicts even confessed to cannibalism, though he later retracted the statement. Netflix's Sector 36 is based on this horrifying incident. Vikrant Massey plays the killer, and Deepak Dobriyal plays the inspector in the chase. The two-hour film adaptation covers the mysterious disappearances, investigation, cat-and-mouse chase, and chilling discovery.

Khalbali Records

Release Date: September 12
Genre: Musical, Drama
Where to Watch: JioCinema
Cast: Skand Sanjeev Thakur, Ram Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Saloni Khanna, Kumar Varun, Prabh Deep, Epr Iyer

Raghav Rai Singh (Skand Thakur), a gifted music producer, decides to ditch his father's (Ram Kapoor) prestigious record label after losing his friend, who had always dreamt of doing something for independent artists. Driven by grief and determination, Singh decides to start a music label that'll prioritise musicians over profits, giving birth to “Khalbali Records”. The rebellious act catapults him to the bad books of some of the biggest players in the industry – which is now totally divided on the matter.
The musical series boasts an impressive ensemble of over 30 Indian musicians, including renowned artists like Rekha Bharadwaj, Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, Shahid Mallya, and Abhijeet Sawant, making it a must-watch for music lovers.

Bench Life

Release Date: September 12
Genre: Drama
Where to Watch: SonyLiv
Cast: Aakanksha Singh, Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, Nayan Sarika, Tanikella Bharani, Charan Peri

Corporate life is often synonymous with strict deadlines, blurry work-life balance, unwavering professionalism, and more. Sure, the industry has ways of getting the most out of its resources. However, SonyLiv's Bench Life brings a breezy respite by showcasing those rare periods in corporate life when projects are scarce and life seems suspiciously breezy. In focus are five colleagues who discover new passions, deep friendships, and unexpected inspirations during this time.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2

Release Date: September 12
Genre: Drama
Where to Watch: Netflix
Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie

Get ready for another dose of la vie en rose as Emily in Paris returns with Part 2 of Season 4! After Gabriel's dramatic confession, Emily finds herself torn between love and uncertainty. In this next installment, she embarks on a Roman escapade, exploring the Eternal City's charm and discovering a new love interest who shakes things up. As Emily navigates the thrill of new romance and the complexity of past relationships, she must make bold choices that will shape her future. Will she follow her heart or play it safe?

Uglies

Release Date: September 13
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi
Where to Watch: Netflix
Cast: Joey King, Laverne Cox, Chase Stokes, Jillian Murray, Brianne Tju, Keith Powers, Kevin Miles, Kelly Gale, Charmin Lee, Lindsay Rootare

Imagine a world where, at 16, you're officially labelled as "ugly" or "pretty" and forced to undergo cosmetic surgery to conform to societal beauty standards. Tally Youngblood (Joey King ) eagerly awaits this transformation until her best friend, rebels, runs away and joins a group of rebels that reject this dehumanising practice. Based on Scott Westerfeld's dystopian novel, the Netflix series offers a refreshing perspective on the suffocating beauty standards that plague our society.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Movie/Series Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
Hot Wheels Let's Race Season 2 Netflix English Action, Adventure, Animation 9-Sep-24
Thalavan SonyLIV Malayalam Thriller 10-Sep-24
The Circle Season 7 Netflix English Reality, Game Show 11-Sep-24
Seoul Busters Disney+ Hotstar Korean Comedy, Crime 11-Sep-24
The Chávez Disney+ Hotstar Spanish Documentary 11-Sep-24
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter Netflix English Documentary 12-Sep-24
Mr. Bachchan Netflix Telugu Action, Drama, Crime 12-Sep-24
Aay Netflix Telugu Comedy 12-Sep-24
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall Netflix Spanish Documentary, Sport, Biography 12-Sep-24
Midnight at the Pera Palace Season 2 Netflix Turkish Drama, History, Mystery 12-Sep-24
Officer Black Belt Netflix Korean Action, Crime, Comedy 13-Sep-24
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ Hotstar Englsih Adventure, Action, Fantasy 13-Sep-24
In Vogue: The 90s Disney+ Hotstar Englsih Documentary 13-Sep-24
How to Die Alone Disney+ Hotstar Englsih Comedy 13-Sep-24
Golisoda Rising Disney+ Hotstar Tamil Drama 13-Sep-24
The Old Man Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar Englsih Spy, thriller 13-Sep-24
Nunakkuzhi Zee5 Malayalam Drama 13-Sep-24
Raghu Thatha Zee5 Tamil Drama, Comedy 13-Sep-24
Late Night with the Devil Lionsgate Play English Horror 13-Sep-24
