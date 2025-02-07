Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ByteDance Develops OmniHuman, an AI Framework That Can Generate Realistic Videos of Humans

ByteDance Develops OmniHuman, an AI Framework That Can Generate Realistic Videos of Humans

OmniHuman can generate realistic videos from a single human image and motion signals such as audio or video.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 14:31 IST
ByteDance Develops OmniHuman, an AI Framework That Can Generate Realistic Videos of Humans

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Winkler

OmniHuman can match lip movement and gestures with speech or music

Highlights
  • OmniHuman can generate full-body videos
  • The AI system was trained on 18,700 hours of human video data
  • It is a research work and the model is not available in the public domain
Advertisement

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, recently shared its research on a new artificial intelligence (AI) framework. Dubbed OmniHuman, it is a video-generation framework that can create realistic human videos with full-body movement and lip-syncing. The researchers stated that it requires a human image along with motion signals such as video or audio to generate output. Several demonstration videos generated using the AI model have also been shared, showcasing the realism of the final output. Notably, the company stated that the AI model is available in the public domain.

OmniHuman Can Generate Realistic Human Videos

The researchers shared several demonstrations and detailed the framework on its website. It is an end-to-end system that was built using a novel multimodality motion conditioning mixed training strategy, the post claimed. While the researchers did not share any benchmark metrics, they claimed that the AI model “significantly outperforms existing methods.”

OmniHuman can generate videos using an image of the person and a motion signal. Motion signals can be audio only, video only or a combination of audio and video. The AI model can generate realistic videos based on text prompts. These videos can be full-body where the limbs, facial expressions, and lip movement can be synced with the audio or music playing in the background. OmniHuman can generate videos in different aspect ratios, allowing flexibility to users.

omnihuman OmniHuman

OmniHuman output example
Photo Credit: OmniHuman

 

The use of motion signals is a novel technique, which the company is calling omni-conditions training. With this, the AI model is trained on different modalities, including text, image, audio, and video. Researchers said this allowed the model to learn mixed conditioning which overcame the scarcity of high-quality data.

Notably, the model was trained on 18,700 hours of human video data. The details about the training process have been documented in a paper published in the online pre-print journal arXiv.

The company also shared several demonstrations of videos generated using the model, and the results appear to be highly realistic with natural body movements, hand gestures, and lip movements. Such realism has also raised concerns about deepfakes. However, the company has specified that the AI model is currently not available to be downloaded, and there is no service people can use to access its capabilities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OmniHuman, ByteDance, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI video
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Zomato to Rebrand as 'Eternal', Unveils New Logo
Qualcomm Says Arm Has Withdrawn License Breach Notice
ByteDance Develops OmniHuman, an AI Framework That Can Generate Realistic Videos of Humans
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Surfaces on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  4. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Might Go on Sale Later in February
  5. Vivo V50 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  6. Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  7. Launch Timeline of OnePlus 14, OnePlus 13 Mini, Other Upcoming Phones Leaks
  8. Apple Said to Be Working on iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone
  9. iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. You Can Now Get Skoda Kylaq Test Drive in 10 Minutes via Zepto
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos to Add SynthID AI Watermark to Images Enhanced With Magic Editor
  2. NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission
  3. Global Tablet Shipments Rebounded in 2024 as Apple Retains Top Spot: Report
  4. Microplastics Found in Human Brain Tissue, Study Shows Rising Levels
  5. OnePlus 13 Mini Expected to Debut in April; OnePlus 14, OnePlus Ace 6 Series Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Vivo V50 India Launch Date Set for February 17; to Be Equipped With AI Features
  7. Mistral Introduces Le Chat AI Assistant Apps on iOS and Android
  8. ByBit Pays Rs. 9.27 Crore Penalty, Completes FIU-IND Registration
  9. New Algorithm Uses Fiber Optic Cables to Improve Earthquake Detection Globally
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Will Feature Magnets and Mouse Functionality, Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »