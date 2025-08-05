Character.AI, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered social app, is bringing its community feed to mobile apps. Announced on Monday, the California-based AI company is now adding a social feed to its platform where users can share different kinds of posts about their created characters and the ones they've been interacting with. Once shared, the community can also interact with it in multiple ways. Notably, this feature was first introduced on the platform's website in June, and it is now being expanded to the mobile interface.

Character.AI Brings Social Feed to Mobile Apps

In a blog post, the company announced the launch of its AI-native social feed on Android and iOS. It is a scrollable content platform where users can post their Characters, Scenes, Streams, and creator-driven videos in a single place. One distinct feature of Character.AI's social feed is that, instead of passively consuming content, users viewing the feed can also interact with the posts and create new content.

“You can come to Feed for a lean-back experience and watch content from our amazing creators – but you can also take the story forward or create a new epic adventure. Doomscrolling is dead. We're ushering in the future of AI-powered entertainment,” said Karandeep Anand, CEO of Character.AI.

The social feed allows users to post the following types of short-form content. First is Chat Snippets, which lets users post a slice of their conversation with an AI chatbot and showcase its personality. Users can also post Character Cards, which are previews of characters, and they allow viewers to directly initiate a chat. The recently launched Streams, where users can give AI personas a topic and let them debate, perform roast battles, and make vlogs, can also be posted on the social stream.

Apart from these, the new video generation feature for paid subscribers, Avatar FX, which can generate short videos of any AI character on the platform, can also be used to post to the social feed. AI-generated images based on chats with characters can also be posted.

Highlighting the need to maintain a safe environment for all users, the AI firm said that the community feed will be moderated by AI-powered text and video classifiers, as well as the company's Trust & Safety team. Character.AI said the social feed will also be open for community-based moderation, where users can hide and flag inappropriate content.