The Poco C85 is already available in the global markets and is rumoured to be introduced in India soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the handset from the Xiaomi sub-brand has reportedly been listed on a certification platform. The listing confirms its moniker and also sheds light on some of its specifications. The Poco C85 5G is reported to sport a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. It may be powered by the Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Poco C85 5G Google Play Console Listing

According to a Tech Outlook report, the Indian variant of the upcoming Poco C85 5G has the model number 2508CPC2BI, with the ‘I' indicating an Indian variant. The handset has reportedly been codenamed “tornado”.

Expected design of the Poco C85 5G

Photo Credit: Tech Outlook

The listing reveals that the Poco C85 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, with the model number MT6835. It reportedly has an octa-core architecture, comprising two Arm Cortex A76 cores operating at 2.20GHz and six Arm Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.00GHz. The chipset may be paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, with a 962MHz operating frequency, and 4GB of RAM.

The Poco C85 5G Indian variant reportedly runs on Android 16 Beta (SDK 36). It is listed with a 720 x 1,600-pixel resolution display and a 320 xhdpi pixel density.

The handset's Google Play Console Listing also provides a glimpse of its design. It appears to sport a flat display with slim bezels on three sides. The bottom bezel, meanwhile, may be slightly thicker. On the front, we can see a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera. The power and volume buttons are reportedly placed on the right side, while the left side is clean.

If the listing is to be believed, it would suggest that the Indian variant of the Poco C85 5G will have slightly different specifications compared to its global counterpart. The latter was launched in the global markets in September. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chip, paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.