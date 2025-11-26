Technology News
POCO C85 5G Indian Variant Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

The Poco C85 5G has already launched in international markets and is expected to arrive in India soon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 November 2025 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C85 global variant sports a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • The listing confirms the model number 2508CPC2BI for the Indian variant
  • It may get a Dimensity 6100+ chip with 4GB RAM and Mali-G57 GPU
  • A waterdrop-style notch houses the front camera on a flat display
The Poco C85 is already available in the global markets and is rumoured to be introduced in India soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the handset from the Xiaomi sub-brand has reportedly been listed on a certification platform. The listing confirms its moniker and also sheds light on some of its specifications. The Poco C85 5G is reported to sport a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. It may be powered by the Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Poco C85 5G Google Play Console Listing

According to a Tech Outlook report, the Indian variant of the upcoming Poco C85 5G has the model number 2508CPC2BI, with the ‘I' indicating an Indian variant. The handset has reportedly been codenamed “tornado”.

poco c85 5g tech outlook Poco C85 5G

Expected design of the Poco C85 5G
Photo Credit: Tech Outlook

The listing reveals that the Poco C85 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, with the model number MT6835. It reportedly has an octa-core architecture, comprising two Arm Cortex A76 cores operating at 2.20GHz and six Arm Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.00GHz. The chipset may be paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, with a 962MHz operating frequency, and 4GB of RAM.

The Poco C85 5G Indian variant reportedly runs on Android 16 Beta (SDK 36). It is listed with a 720 x 1,600-pixel resolution display and a 320 xhdpi pixel density.

The handset's Google Play Console Listing also provides a glimpse of its design. It appears to sport a flat display with slim bezels on three sides. The bottom bezel, meanwhile, may be slightly thicker. On the front, we can see a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera. The power and volume buttons are reportedly placed on the right side, while the left side is clean.

If the listing is to be believed, it would suggest that the Indian variant of the Poco C85 5G will have slightly different specifications compared to its global counterpart. The latter was launched in the global markets in September. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chip, paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.

Poco C85

Poco C85

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,600x720 pixels
Poco C85, Poco C85 Specifications, Poco C85 5G, Google Play Console
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco F8 Pro and F8 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Series SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications and Features

