OpenAI Makes Canvas in ChatGPT Downloadable, Adds New Capabilities to Projects

Once a user has generated a document via Canvas in ChatGPT, it can be downloaded as a PDF, Word, or Markdown file.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2025 16:01 IST
OpenAI Makes Canvas in ChatGPT Downloadable, Adds New Capabilities to Projects

Photo Credit: Pexels/Shantanu Kumar

In the ChatGPT mobile apps, users can upload files and switch models while in a project

Highlights
  • Generated Code in Canvas can be exported in appropriate file type
  • Canvas in ChatGPT is available to all users
  • The Projects feature now supports deep research and voice mode
OpenAI added new capabilities to Canvas and Projects in ChatGPT last week. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm is now letting users download the content within a Canvas in multiple file types. Additionally, when writing code in Canvas, users will be able to export it in the relevant file type. Separately, the company is also expanding its Projects feature, which now supports deep research, voice mode, and more. Additionally, those using the ChatGPT mobile app on iOS and Android will finally be able to upload files and change the AI model while working on a project.

ChatGPT Gets Multiple New Features

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that content generated in ChatGPT's Canvas feature can now be downloaded. Canvas was first introduced as a preview in October 2024, and was later expanded to all users in December 2024. It is a sandbox-style pop-up window within the chatbot that allows users to make inline edits, formatting, and other changes to text and code.

With this new feature, users will be able to download generated text as a PDF, Microsoft Word (.docx), and Markdown (.md) file types. Additionally, when coding, users can directly export the file in the relevant type, including .py for Python, .js for JavaScript, and .sql for Structured Query Language (SQL). Notably, Canvas is available to all users on the ChatGPT website, desktop apps, and mobile apps.

Additionally, the company is also expanding capabilities in Project, a tool that allows users to create chat folders where the AI retain the context of the previous conversations, any specific rules, and uploaded files. Notably, Projects is currently only available to the paid subscribers of the platform.

In a separate post, the company announced the new features coming to Projects. It will now support deep research and allow users to make queries for in-depth, multi-step research with public web sources. Projects will also support ChatGPT's voice mode for a hands-free experience.

Apart from this, users will also be able to create a unique URL for the chat folder and share it with others. ChatGPT in Projects can also make use of the improved memory function and can reference past chats in a project to ensure the responses are tailored to the context. Users will also be able to turn any chat into a project from either the sidebar menu or by dragging a chat into the project folder.

Finally, those using the ChatGPT mobile app can now upload files and switch the AI models while in a project. However, to access this feature, users will need to be on the latest version of the app.

