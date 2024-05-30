ChatGPT users should expect another feature update from OpenAI now. The artificial intelligence (AI) firm has begun rolling out access to GPTs, its mini chatbots designed for a specific purpose, globally. Even those on the free tier of ChatGPT can interact with these chatbots and use them for specific tasks. The company's GPT Store has a large number of chatbots that can assist users with writing, productivity, research and analysis, programming, or just conversations in specific styles. Several software firms have also created and published brand-specific GPTs.

OpenAI expands GPTs to all users

Before OpenAI's Spring Update event, hosted earlier this month, GPTs used to be a premium feature accessible only to the paid subscribers of the platform. However, during the event, the company announced that these chatbots would be accessible to everyone soon. Gadgets 360 was finally able to access GPTs via the GPT Store on Thursday. The feature should reach all users globally in the coming days.

There is one caveat, however. While free ChatGPT users can access and interact with GPTs, they will not be able to create new chatbots. The ability to create new GPTs with text prompts, and optionally with a specific database, has not been extended to the free tier.

It should be noted that GPTs are not general conversation chatbots like ChatGPT. They often have a limited scope and will not be able to answer a wide range of queries. Users can, however, get more accurate answers as they act like small language models.

Interesting GPTs to use

While there is a large catalogue to choose from, we came across a few interesting options for you to try. First is Adobe Express by Adobe which can design social posts, flyers, and more with Adobe Express. The chatbot can generate images with specific text requests as well. Khan Academy's Tutor Me chatbot is another useful tool. It can help users with math, science, and humanities homework by assisting them through the problems instead of solving it for them.

Other interesting GPTs are Canva, Code Copilot, Cartoonize Yourself, as well as Data Analyst and Planty by OpenAI. So far, we have not come across any limits on interaction with these GPTs, but we cannot confirm the absence of it either.