Technology News

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8a Get Android AICore Update Ahead of Gemini Nano Rollout: Report

Two new toggles spotted in the developer options menu on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a could allow users to toggle Gemini Nano features on and off.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 May 2024 12:36 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8a Get Android AICore Update Ahead of Gemini Nano Rollout: Report

Google Pixel 8 (pictured) and Pixel 8a owners may have to manually enable GenAI features

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a have received a new AICore update
  • Two new toggles are likely to be displayed in the developer options menu
  • Google has confirmed the Pixel 8, Pixel 8a would also get GenAI features
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a are expected to gain support for on-device generative AI (GenAI) capabilities using Gemini Nano, and the company has reportedly rolled out an update to a system component that allows the functionality to be manually enabled. Gemini Nano is currently supported on a few smartphones, including the company's flagship Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series that was unveiled earlier this year. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a will also offer Gemini Nano support for on-device GenAI features.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8a Get AICore Update With Hidden Toggle

In a teardown of the latest AICore APK for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, Android Authority spotted two toggles that are expected to appear in the developer options menu. The first option, Enable AICore Persistent, will dedicate a portion of the device's memory so that it can run persistently.

Meanwhile, the Enable on-device GenAI Features toggle will let users enable or disable GenAI features on their smartphone. The description for the toggle states that this will control AI features that are powered by AICore and use Google's Gemini AI model.

AICore Toggles on Pixel 8, Pixel 8a Could Be Disabled by Default

According to the publication, Gemini Nano on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a might need to be enabled via the developer options menu. While Google could announce these features via a Pixel Feature Drop, it is currently unclear whether the newly discovered toggles will be moved to another part of the Settings app.

The teardown also reveals the locations of these settings on Pixel smartphones, once they are activated. After opening the Settings app on these handsets, users would need to navigate to Developer Options > AICore Settings and enable both Enable on-device GenAI Features and Enable AICore Persistent toggles.

On the other hand, enabling the toggles on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a should enable some (if not all) Gemini Nano-powered features such as Write for Me, Summarise in Pixel Recorder, and Smart Reply for Gboard. The new toggles spotted on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a suggests that Pixel 8 series (including Pixel 8 Pro) owners should also be able to toggle these features off, if they don't want AI features on their smartphone.

 

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8a, Gemini Nano, AICore, Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, AI, Artificial intelligence, Generative AI, GenAI, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple’s On-Server Generative AI Features to Use Confidential Computing for Privacy: Report
Coinbase, Kraken Join New Industry Group to Combat Cyber Threats Over Web3

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8a Get Android AICore Update Ahead of Gemini Nano Rollout: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition With Red, Yellow, Blue Accents Launched
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, HyperOS Debuts: See Price
  3. Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Said to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-Powered Phone
  5. Truecaller Rolls Out a Feature That Could Help You Detect AI Voice Scams
  6. You Can Now Play Over 75 Games for Free on YouTube's Playables Platform
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Fitbit Ace LTE Smartwatch for Kids With Interchangeable Straps, More Than 16 Hours of Battery Life Unveiled
  3. PlayStation State of Play Showcase Announced for May 30, Will Feature 14 PS5, PS VR2 Titles
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8a Get Android AICore Update Ahead of Gemini Nano Rollout: Report
  5. Coinbase, Kraken Join New Industry Group to Combat Cyber Threats Over Web3
  6. Apple’s On-Server Generative AI Features to Use Confidential Computing for Privacy: Report
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Come as First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC-Powered Phone in Global Markets
  8. Google Confirms Authenticity of Over 2,500 Leaked Internal Documents Related to Search: Report
  9. Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, Xiaomi HyperOS Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Will Be on Game Pass at Launch, Microsoft Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »