Google introduced Flight Deals last week as a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help travellers find the cheapest flight tickets. The Mountain View-based tech giant says that the new product, which is currently available in beta, is designed for flexible travellers who do not mind changing their dates, destination, and flight type. Flight Deals allows users to find their preferred flight tickets while conversing with a chatbot. Notably, it was first announced at Google I/O in May and is part of the company's expansion of its shopping tools.

Google's Flight Deals are Now Available in Select Countries

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new features, which can be found either as a direct web page or via the top-left menu on Google Flights. The company highlights that it is a niche tool, which might not be for everyone, but it will serve “flexible travellers whose number one goal is saving money on their next trip.” The tool is currently being rolled out to Canada, India, and the US. However, Gadgets 360 staff members have found the web page to be inactive at the time of writing this.

Flight Deals takes away the hassle of manually selecting different dates, destinations, and filters to find the best deal. Instead, it offers a chat interface where users can briefly add what they're looking for, and the AI handles the rest.

The tech giant says Flight Deals uses “advanced AI” (which is likely a custom version of Gemini) to contextually understand the user's requirements and then connects to the real-time data from Google Flights. It then shows relevant options across different flights and booking sites.

Google also shared two example prompts that individuals can use while searching for flights for their next trip. Users can ask something like, “week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only,” or “10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder.”

In both of these scenarios, the traveller was not only flexible with the flight dates but also with their final destination. It is unclear if the AI can find deals when users have a fixed date or destination in mind.