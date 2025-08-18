Technology News
English Edition
Grok Imagine Is Now Free for All Users Globally, Elon Musk Announces: How to Use It

Grok Imagine is xAI’s first AI-powered image and video generation tool.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 16:29 IST
Grok Imagine Is Now Free for All Users Globally, Elon Musk Announces: How to Use It

Grok Imagine is currently only available via the chatbot’s Android and iOS apps

Highlights
  • Grok Imagine can convert any image into an AI video
  • The AI tool can generate videos of public figures as well
  • Grok Imagine can generate videos within 30 seconds
Grok Imagine, xAI's latest multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) tool, is now available to all users globally without any cost. Last week, xAI Founder Elon Musk announced that, for a limited period, the AI image and video generating tool is now available to all users, regardless of whether they have a paid subscription or not. The tool, which was introduced earlier this month, offers text-to-image and image-to-video modalities. Notably, Grok Imagine is known for being one of the fastest AI video tools available.

Grok Imagine Is Now Available to All Users

Introduced as a premium feature, Grok Imagine was initially available only to SuperGrok and Premium+ X subscribers via the iOS app. Soon, xAI expanded the tool to the Android app, and now, it is available to all users globally for free. Users can either upload an image or use an AI-generated image created using Grok. The video generation feature can generate up to 15-second-long videos with native audio.

Grok Imagine first made headlines for its “Spicy” generation mode, which allows users to generate explicit content. Several netizens have shared mature-themed videos generated using the tool, raising concerns. However, it appears that the generation modes, including Custom, Normal, Fun, and Spicy, are currently not available with the free offering.

Grok Imagine Safety Concerns

Apart from the risk of generating not safe for work (NSFW) content, there is another concern with Grok Imagine. During our testing, we found that the chatbot would very easily generate images (and later animate those images) of public figures and celebrities. We were able to generate content featuring several global and Indian celebrities. While the accuracy of generating international public figures is higher, it did a decent job for even Indian celebrities.

Generating realistic images and videos of public figures raises concerns around deepfakes. Most prominent AI video generators, such as Google's Veo 3, OpenAI's Sora, Runway, and Pika, explicitly prohibit users from sharing prompts about real-life people. As visible in the video below, Grok can also generate videos with copyrighted characters.

Apart from this, Grok Imagine also allows users to upload an image and animate it. We were able to upload an image of a Gagdets 360 staff member, and it was able to turn it into a video within seconds. Notably, the free version of the tool does not allow users to add a prompt to the videos; however, the paid version does.

How to Use Grok Imagine

1. Download and install the Grok app on iOS or Android.

2. If you already have the app, make sure to update it.

3. When in the app, tap on the “Imagine” tab on the top-right side.

4. At the bottom of the screen, you will see a text box.

5. To upload an image, just tap the image icon on the left side of the text box.

6. Type a prompt to generate an image.

7. Then, open one of the generated variations and tap on the “Make Video” button to animate it.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Grok Imagine Is Now Free for All Users Globally, Elon Musk Announces: How to Use It
