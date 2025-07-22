OnePlus 15, the purported successor to the company's flagship OnePlus 13 model, is expected to arrive after a couple of months. The company launched the OnePlus 13 in October 2024, and its next handset could be on track to launch around the same time this year, according to a tipster based in China. However, the company might choose to launch its premium OnePlus Ace 6 handset alongside its flagship model this year. The OnePlus 16 and Ace 6 models could be unveiled before Xiaomi introduces the Redmi K90 series in China.

OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Launch Date (Expected)

According to details shared by Weibo user Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 15 is likely to launch in October. This suggests that the Shenzhen-based smartphone maker plans to launch the successor to the OnePlus 13 nearly a year after it was introduced in China.

The tipster's post also claims that the OnePlus Ace 6 series may be launched alongside the flagship OnePlus 15 model. There's no word from the tipster on the purported OnePlus Ace 6 Pro variant. Last year, the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro were unveiled by the company in December.

Both the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Ace 6 might launch ahead of the rumoured Redmi K90 smartphone, according to a response by Digital Chat Station to a user's comment on their Weibo post. Both the OnePlus 15 and the Redmi K90 are tipped to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which is expected to be unveiled by Qualcomm in September.

Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 will also sport a 6.78-inch OLED screen, and it is expected to feature the company's Plus Key instead of the tri-state alert slider that was introduced on the OnePlus 13s and the recently launched OnePlus Nord 5.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to debut below the OnePlus 15 model, could feature a larger 6.83-inch OLED screen and might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 series chip. However, it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt, as the company has yet to reveal any plans to launch new handsets in October, or reveal details of their specifications.

