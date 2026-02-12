OpenAI started testing ads in ChatGPT on Monday, and now several companies have announced their partnership with the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant for the pilot run. Among the frontrunners are Adobe, Audible, Ford, Target, Dentsu, and others. The brands, in separate announcement posts, said that they will use this ad opportunity to meet new customers in places where they already frequent. Notably, OpenAI is currently showing targeted ads to users on the free tier and subscribers of ChatGPT Go in the US.

Brands Announce Partnership With OpenAI for ChatGPT Ads

Ads in ChatGPT appear at the bottom of a response, visually separated from the answer itself. These ads are not random and are based on the keywords in the conversation a user has with the chatbot. Additionally, the targeted ads are also based on chat history and past interactions. These are being shown only to logged-in adult users in the US, currently.

Several advertisers, which are among the first to be featured in ChatGPT ads, were collated in The Verge's report. Most notable among them is Adobe, which will run ads for Acrobat Studio and Adobe Firefly. The company said it is working closely with OpenAI to explore how these commercials can be thoughtfully integrated.

In a LinkedIn post, Audible also announced its participation in the pilot programme, but did not specify if the ads would focus on its subscription plans or audiobooks as well. “The pilot will enable us to understand how advertising can create value in conversational AI environments while maintaining the trust users place in these platforms,” the post added.

Target, a major US-based retail brand, will also be showing keyword-based ads to ChatGPT users. Explaining how ads will work, the company said that if a user asks, “What are some countertop cooking appliances that make everyday meals more convenient?” they might see an ad for an air fryer.

Williams-Sonoma, a home furnishing retailer, is also participating in the pilot run of the ads. The brand said it will explore how advertising in ChatGPT can help “surface relevant, high-quality products while preserving the trusted and transparent user experience both companies value.”

HelloFresh, a meal kit company, said it wants to reach customers during “high-intent moments” when they are actively looking for a solution to their problem. Others participating in these ads include Ford, Mazda, Mrs. Myers, Dentsu, and more.

Separately, The Information reports that OpenAI is charging advertisers $60 (roughly Rs. 5,400) per 1,000 views for placing ads, triple the amount Meta charges for its platforms.