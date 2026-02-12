Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe, Audible, Ford and Others Team Up With OpenAI to Show Ads in ChatGPT

Adobe, Audible, Ford and Others Team Up With OpenAI to Show Ads in ChatGPT

OpenAI is reportedly charging brands $60 per 1,000 views during the pilot run of ads on ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2026 15:16 IST
Adobe, Audible, Ford and Others Team Up With OpenAI to Show Ads in ChatGPT

Photo Credit: Reuters

Audible says running ads on ChatGPT will let it meet customers “where they naturally are”

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI’s ad charges are reportedly three times that of Meta
  • Target says its ad on ChatGPT will be shown based on keywords
  • Adobe Firefly and Acrobat Studio ads will also run on ChatGPT
Advertisement

OpenAI started testing ads in ChatGPT on Monday, and now several companies have announced their partnership with the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant for the pilot run. Among the frontrunners are Adobe, Audible, Ford, Target, Dentsu, and others. The brands, in separate announcement posts, said that they will use this ad opportunity to meet new customers in places where they already frequent. Notably, OpenAI is currently showing targeted ads to users on the free tier and subscribers of ChatGPT Go in the US.

Brands Announce Partnership With OpenAI for ChatGPT Ads

Ads in ChatGPT appear at the bottom of a response, visually separated from the answer itself. These ads are not random and are based on the keywords in the conversation a user has with the chatbot. Additionally, the targeted ads are also based on chat history and past interactions. These are being shown only to logged-in adult users in the US, currently.

Several advertisers, which are among the first to be featured in ChatGPT ads, were collated in The Verge's report. Most notable among them is Adobe, which will run ads for Acrobat Studio and Adobe Firefly. The company said it is working closely with OpenAI to explore how these commercials can be thoughtfully integrated.

In a LinkedIn post, Audible also announced its participation in the pilot programme, but did not specify if the ads would focus on its subscription plans or audiobooks as well. “The pilot will enable us to understand how advertising can create value in conversational AI environments while maintaining the trust users place in these platforms,” the post added.

Target, a major US-based retail brand, will also be showing keyword-based ads to ChatGPT users. Explaining how ads will work, the company said that if a user asks, “What are some countertop cooking appliances that make everyday meals more convenient?” they might see an ad for an air fryer.

Williams-Sonoma, a home furnishing retailer, is also participating in the pilot run of the ads. The brand said it will explore how advertising in ChatGPT can help “surface relevant, high-quality products while preserving the trusted and transparent user experience both companies value.”

HelloFresh, a meal kit company, said it wants to reach customers during “high-intent moments” when they are actively looking for a solution to their problem. Others participating in these ads include Ford, Mazda, Mrs. Myers, Dentsu, and more.

Separately, The Information reports that OpenAI is charging advertisers $60 (roughly Rs. 5,400) per 1,000 views for placing ads, triple the amount Meta charges for its platforms.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT ads, Adobe, Audible, Ford, Target, Dentsu, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Baseline Security Mode to Limit Unsigned Apps and Drivers

Related Stories

Adobe, Audible, Ford and Others Team Up With OpenAI to Show Ads in ChatGPT
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Qualcomm Hints That Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Feature a Snapdragon SoC
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kohrra Season 2, Bandwaale, Baby Girl, and More
  4. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  5. These Brands Are Among the First to Bring Ads to ChatGPT
  6. Here's When the Infinix Note Edge 5G Will Finally Be Launched in India
  7. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  8. Android 17 Beta 1 Is Coming Soon With These Anticipated Features, UI Changes
  9. Microsoft Announces Plans to Make Windows 11 Secure by Default
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Renders Give Us Another Look at All Three Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Launches New Wallets to Let AI Agents Access and Trade Cryptocurrency
  2. Scarpetta OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman Starrer Online?
  3. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Notable Battery Upgrade Over Find X8 Ultra
  5. Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Feature Larger 6.4-inch Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  6. Adobe, Audible, Ford and Others Team Up With OpenAI to Show Ads in ChatGPT
  7. Infinix Note Edge 5G India Launch Date Announced, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: See Expected Specs
  8. Vivo X300 Max Listed on 3C Database; Various Key Features, Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Baseline Security Mode to Limit Unsigned Apps and Drivers
  10. Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Feature a Snapdragon Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »