OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases New ChatGPT Model as Revenue Growth Rebounds: Report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly told employees in a message that the company was exceeding 10 percent month growth.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 February 2026 13:06 IST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases New ChatGPT Model as Revenue Growth Rebounds: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrew Neel

Altman reportedly also called the recent growth of Codex “insane”

Highlights
  • The revenue growth comes after the CEO announced code red in December
  • OpenAI is also planning to launch an “updated chat model” this week
  • The company recently released GPT-5.3-Codex for developers and coders
OpenAI might have turned its fortunes this week. As per multiple reports, the company CEO Sam Altman had announced a “code red” in December 2025, asking all employees to focus on improving ChatGPT and related products, while putting everything else on hold. The concentrated effort led to the release of GPT-5.2, adjustable personality traits in ChatGPT, new healthcare features, and a new artificial intelligence (AI) model for Codex. Now, as per a new report, Altman has told employees that the AI giant is back on track in terms of revenue growth.

OpenAI's Revenue Growth and a New AI Model: Report

According to a CNBC report, Altman has told employees and investors that the AI giant's revenue growth has started re-accelerating after a period of dip pre-December 2025. An internal slack message from the OpenAI CEO was viewed by the publication, which mentioned that ChatGPT is “back to exceeding 10 percent monthly growth.” Despite the increased revenue growth, it is unclear if the “code red” continues or if it has been lifted.

Additionally, the report claims that Altman has also revealed that the company is preparing the launch of an “updated chat model” this week. While it is not certain, it appears that the chat model refers to a new (or updated) AI model for ChatGPT. This could be GPT-5.3, given that OpenAI released GPT-5.3-Codex, designed for agentic coding tasks, just this week.

Notably, the GPT-5.2 AI model was released in December 2025, making the release of another model premature. However, the company is planning to sunset the GPT-4o model on February 13, which is loved by many due to its high conversational intelligence. The announcement was met with frustrations and protests from users. It is likely that the company is planning the new model as a replacement for GPT-4o with a focus on conversations and emotional intelligence.

In the Slack message, Altman reportedly also called the recent growth of Codex “insane.” The publication claimed that the coding product grew by 50 percent in a week, after the release of the new agentic model. “This was a great week,” Altman was quoted as saying.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM, Enterprise
