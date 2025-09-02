Technology News
English Edition
  OpenAI Reportedly Plans To Build Its First Data Centre in India With 1GW Capacity

OpenAI Reportedly Plans To Build Its First Data Centre in India With 1GW Capacity

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman could reportedly announce the establishment of the data centre when he visits India later this month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2025 11:25 IST
OpenAI Reportedly Plans To Build Its First Data Centre in India With 1GW Capacity

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jordan Harrison

The exact location and timeline for building the data centre have not been finalised

Highlights
  • OpenAI is said to be looking for a local partner for this project
  • It is said to be part of the company’s Project Stargate
  • OpenAI has also confirmed opening its first office in India later in 2025
OpenAI is reportedly planning to build its first data centre in India. As per the report, the San Francisco-based tech giant is currently in the process of selecting a local partner for the initiative. The data centre, which will power the company's India-focused artificial intelligence (AI) servers and could be used to host local businesses, will likely be part of the OpenAI for Countries initiative, aimed at developing AI capacity in multiple countries. Notably, the initiative is part of Project Stargate, which is focused on developing AI infrastructure in the US.

OpenAI to Reportedly Build Data Centre in India

According to a Bloomberg report, OpenAI wants to set up a data centre with at least 1GW capacity. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that a formal announcement for this could be made when the company CEO, Sam Altman, visits India later this month.

The reported 1GW data centre will mark a first-of-its-kind project by the ChatGPT maker in South Asia. No additional details about the data centre, including its location, timeline, and local partners that will support the project, were provided. It is said that the AI firm is currently scouting an ideal partner for this venture.

Interestingly, this report comes just days after Reliance Industries Limited Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, announced a partnership with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, which includes establishing the Jamnagar Cloud region, a data centre exclusively for the Reliance group.

Notably, OpenAI is heavily investing in India. The company has already announced opening its first office in the country by the end of the year, and has begun hiring staff for its India division. Two weeks ago, the AI firm also released an India-exclusive subscription tier dubbed ChatGPT Go, which offers higher rate limits at the monthly cost of Rs. 350.

Earlier this year, the company announced Project Stargate to develop AI infrastructure and build capacity in the US. Under this, OpenAI has committed to building data centres with a total capacity of 4.5 GW.

Later in May, the ChatGPT-maker unveiled its OpenAI for Countries initiative, which is part of the Stargate project. The initiative has the same focus as Stargate, but for other countries. Under this, OpenAI has already committed to building capacity for Norway and the UAE.

Comments

Further reading: OpenAI, India, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
