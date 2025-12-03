Technology News
ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report

Within the ChatGPT for iOS app, an image of the Apple Health app was reportedly spotted.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 15:27 IST
ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report

It is unclear how ChatGPT’s permissions will be managed while connecting to the Apple Health app

Highlights
  • The image reportedly also shows several Apple Health categories
  • These categories include activity, sleep, diet, breathing, and more
  • GPT-5 AI model comes with improved Health-focused performance
ChatGPT could soon be integrated with the Apple Health app. As per the report, the OpenAI's iOS version of the app has an image of the health-focused app embedded within its code. The reported discovery has led to the speculation that the chatbot could soon be able to connect to the app and process and analyse user's data to answer queries. Currently, not a lot is known about this integration, but given that ChatGPT already has an operating system-level integration with the Cupertino-based tech giant's iOS.

Is ChatGPT Being Connected to Apple Health?

According to a MacRumors report, an image of the Apple Health app was spotted in the latest version of ChatGPT's iOS app. The image, which was discovered by MacRumors analyst @aaronp613, also includes images of different categories of the health app, such as activity, breathing, diet, hearing, and sleep.

Based on the image shared by the publication, it appears to be a promotional image, which can likely be used by either OpenAI or Apple to introduce the integration. The report did not mention any code snippets mentioning the integration or how it will be implemented, so that bit is still unclear. Additionally, it is also not known whether the ChatGPT app independently connect to Apple Health app, or if an extension of the chatbot will be integrated within the health-focused app.

While currently, ChatGPT is integrated with several Apple Intelligence and other first-party apps and experience in iOS, the integration with Apple Health could be concerning to some users. This is because the app collects health and activity-based personal and potentially sensitive health data, that they might not feel comfortable sharing with a third-party platform that does not offer similar level of privacy or security measures.

However, it is too early to speculate on this since neither of the two companies have officially announced this integration. There is a possibility that this integration never sees the light of day because the project is stopped midway, or that it is only a proposed feature being tested by OpenAI. Either way, until an official announcement about Apple Health app's integration with ChatGPT arrives, we would recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.

Comments

Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT features, Apple Health app, Apple, AI, Artificial Intelligence
