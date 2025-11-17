Samsung is gearing up to launch its first commercial foldable smartphone with three panels, the Galaxy Z TriFold, which is expected to debut on December 5. The device reportedly includes a 10-inch main display and a 6.5-inch outer screen, making it one of Samsung's most ambitious foldable phones to date. Its expected cost of about $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,66,00) reflects the complexity of the design. After years of patents and speculation, the phone now seems close to an official debut, with US firmware testing reportedly already in progress.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Reportedly Begins in US Ahead of Launch

Unlocked firmware testing for the US model, identified as SM-F968U1, has now started, according to an Android Headlines report. Testing beginning this late in the cycle is unusual and may signal a compressed development schedule, the report added.

It could also suggest that Samsung kept the final software tightly controlled until now. The initiation of this testing indicates that preparations for a US release are fully underway. Samsung plans to offer the handset in both locked and unlocked variants, according to the report.

The Galaxy Z TriFold's first rollout is expected to be limited to a small number of regions. The US may be the only western market included initially. Outside of its home country of South Korea, the company may introduce the handset in China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z TriFold uses a special structure that folds in two places. This allows the phone to stay very compact when closed. When fully opened, it becomes a large 10-inch tablet-like screen. When folded, it shows a smaller 6.5-inch cover display. The two hinges make the device more demanding, so it will likely need a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Samsung is said to be aiming for a “portable PC” type of experience with this device.

A recent leak suggested that the Galaxy Z TriFold may be backed by a 5,437mAh-rated battery. One of the panels is reportedly around 3.9mm thick, while the other two may measure about 4mm and 4.2mm. If accurate, this would make the device slimmer than Samsung's current flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures 4.2mm when fully open. The handset may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera and up to 2,600 nits bright screens.