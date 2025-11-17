Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold’s first rollout is expected to be limited to select regions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2025 15:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured) is the company's latest flagship foldable smartphone

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • US firmware testing for model SM-F968U1 has reportedly begun
  • Early rollout may be limited to the US and select Asian markets
  • Galaxy Z TriFold will likely get a 10-inch tablet-like main screen
Advertisement

Samsung is gearing up to launch its first commercial foldable smartphone with three panels, the Galaxy Z TriFold, which is expected to debut on December 5. The device reportedly includes a 10-inch main display and a 6.5-inch outer screen, making it one of Samsung's most ambitious foldable phones to date. Its expected cost of about $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,66,00) reflects the complexity of the design. After years of patents and speculation, the phone now seems close to an official debut, with US firmware testing reportedly already in progress.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Reportedly Begins in US Ahead of Launch

Unlocked firmware testing for the US model, identified as SM-F968U1, has now started, according to an Android Headlines report. Testing beginning this late in the cycle is unusual and may signal a compressed development schedule, the report added.

It could also suggest that Samsung kept the final software tightly controlled until now. The initiation of this testing indicates that preparations for a US release are fully underway. Samsung plans to offer the handset in both locked and unlocked variants, according to the report.

The Galaxy Z TriFold's first rollout is expected to be limited to a small number of regions. The US may be the only western market included initially. Outside of its home country of South Korea, the company may introduce the handset in China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE. 

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z TriFold uses a special structure that folds in two places. This allows the phone to stay very compact when closed. When fully opened, it becomes a large 10-inch tablet-like screen. When folded, it shows a smaller 6.5-inch cover display. The two hinges make the device more demanding, so it will likely need a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Samsung is said to be aiming for a “portable PC” type of experience with this device.

A recent leak suggested that the Galaxy Z TriFold may be backed by a 5,437mAh-rated battery. One of the panels is reportedly around 3.9mm thick, while the other two may measure about 4mm and 4.2mm. If accurate, this would make the device slimmer than Samsung's current flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures 4.2mm when fully open. The handset may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera and up to 2,600 nits bright screens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Features, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Steak ‘n Shake Expands to El Salvador as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Momentum

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 15C 5G Chipset Details Leaked, Could Launch in India at This Price
  2. Poco F8 Series Will Be Launched Globally on This Date
  3. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Revealed; Will Sport This Snapdragon Chip
  5. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions
  6. Here's When the Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India
  7. Black Ops 7 Faces Backlash Over Alleged GenAI Use for In-Game Artwork
  8. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
  9. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
  2. AI in Space: Why Elon Musk, Google, and Amazon Want to Make It the Next Frontier?
  3. Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Action Drama Online?
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  5. Steak ‘n Shake Expands to El Salvador as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Momentum
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at Refreshed Design, Head Gestures Feature
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Here’s How Much it Might Cost
  8. India Begins AI Adoption: 47 Percent of Enterprises Use AI for Multiple Use Cases, Says EY
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Draws Flak Over Alleged GenAI Use as Steam Player Count Underwhelms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »