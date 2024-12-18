Technology News
Google Rolling Out Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced Model to Paid Subscribers

It can perform complex tasks such as coding, math, reasoning, and instruction following.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:18 IST
Gemini-Exp-1206 is currently placed on top of the Chatbot Arena LLM Leaderboard

Highlights
  • The new model is available on the web version of Gemini
  • It is listed in the model switcher as Gemini-Exp-1206
  • Google said the new AI model is available in early preview
Google is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI) model from the Gemini 2.0 family. Dubbed Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced, the large language model (LLM) will only be available to the paid subscribers of Gemini. The new model release comes just days after the Mountain View-based tech giant released the Gemini 2.0 Flash model to Gemini's Android app. Notably, the 2.0 Experimental Advanced model can currently only be accessed on the web version of the AI chatbot.

Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced Model Is Rolling Out

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the release of the second Gemini 2.0 AI model. The official codename of the model is Gemini-Exp-1206 and it can be selected from the model switcher option placed at the top of the chatbot's web interface. Notably, only Gemini Advanced subscribers will be able to select this model currently.

gemini 2 exp 1206 Gemini 2

The new Gemini 2.0 AI model
Photo Credit: Google

 

Although Google has just announced the new AI model, the name Gemini-Exp-1206 was first seen last week when the LLM appeared on the Chatbot Arena (formerly known as LMSYS) LLM Leaderboard at the top position with a score of 1374. It currently outranks the latest version of OpenAI's GPT-4o, Gemini 2.0 Flash, and the o1 series models.

Available only on the web version of Gemini, the new AI model is said to offer significant improvements in performance across complex tasks such as coding, mathematics, reasoning, and instruction following. Google said it can provide detailed multi-step instructions for do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, something the previous models have struggled with.

However, the tech giant warns that the 2.0 Experimental Advanced model is available in early preview and can sometimes not work as expected. Additionally, the AI model will currently not have access to real-time information and will be incompatible with some Gemini features. The company did not mention the features that will not work with the new LLM.

Notably, Gemini Live is part of the Gemini Advanced subscription. It can be subscribed to via the Google One AI Premium plan which costs Rs. 1,950 a month, after one month of free trial.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI model, LLM
