Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Above $95,500, Altcoins Regain Profit After Correction

BTC is trading at $95,661 (roughly Rs. 81.3 lakh) on global exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 12:52 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Above $95,500, Altcoins Regain Profit After Correction

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

The valuation of the sector has reached $3.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,80,71,268 crore)

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw gains
  • Tron, Avalanche registered profits
  • Augur, Circuits of Value logged losses
Advertisement

As we enter the final week of 2024, most cryptocurrencies have registered gains on the price charts. Bitcoin showed a gain of over one percent over the last day on Monday, December 23. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at the price point of $95,661 (roughly Rs. 81.3 lakh) on global exchanges, showed crypto tracking site CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges like Giottus, meanwhile, the value of BTC reached $100,499 (roughly Rs. 85.4 lakh) after recording a minor loss of 2.86 percent over the last day.

“The market continues to watch Bitcoin closely, poised for a move back above $100,000 (roughly Rs. 85 lakh) from current consolidation near $95,460 (roughly Rs. 81.19 lakh). Sentimental analysis of conditions suggests a recovery against prior sentiment contraction, despite ETF outflows and profit bookings. A move above $100,000 (roughly Rs. 85 lakh) would open up optimism-aimed toward $125,000 (roughly Rs. 1.06 crore) for BTC. A failure to maintain above $85,000 (roughly Rs. 72.2 lakh) will lead it downward in more extended corrections,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets360.

Ether mimicked Bitcoin's price movement on Monday and registered a minor gain of under one percent. The price of ETH stood at $3,315 (roughly Rs. 2.81 lakh) on foreign exchanges at the time of writing. On Indian exchanges, the value of ETH hit 3,317 (roughly Rs. 2.82 lakh) after seeing a loss of 0.16 percent.

“The market, at the time being, appears a bit skeptical yet leaning toward being bullish. The macroeconomic environment remains improving, with a resurgence of activity coming from smart investors in the market. Investors should remain cautious yet optimistic in this highly volatile market,” Shekhar noted.

Tether, Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin clocked gains on Monday.

Other altcoins that saw profits include Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, Chainlink alongside Stellar, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin also clocked gains.

“President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Bo Hines as the executive director of the newly formed Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, also known as the "Crypto Council." This council aims to foster innovation and growth in the digital assets sector. The market is optimistic about these developments, anticipating increased regulatory clarity and support for the crypto industry,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360 explaining the rally of altcoins.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.17 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the valuation of the sector has reached $3.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,80,71,268 crore).

USD Coin, Monero, Augur, and Circuits of Value saw minor losses on Monday.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Above $95,500, Altcoins Regain Profit After Correction
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Gets BIS Approval, India Launch May Be Imminent
  2. You Will Get iOS 19 Update If You Have Any of These iPhone Models
  3. Lenovo Could Launch Idea Tab Pro and 3 Other New Tablets at CES 2025
  4. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Report
  5. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro With Key Features Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Wins Ruling Against NSO Group as US Court Finds It Liable for Pegasus Spyware Hack
  2. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro With Key Features Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme Announces Strategic Rs. 100 Crore Investment to Advance Quad-Curved Display Technology for Its Phones
  4. Rocket Lab Delays Launch of Synspective's Earth-Imaging Satellite
  5. Poco X7 5G Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, IP68 Rating
  6. Japan's Antitrust Watchdog to Find Google Violated Law in Search Case: Report
  7. X Premium+ Subscription Receives Significant Price Hike in India, US and Other Markets
  8. Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research Now Available Globally in More Than 45 Languages to Advanced Subscribers
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Above $95,500, Altcoins Regain Profit After Correction
  10. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »