Oppo K13x 5G has finally been launched in India in the mid-range segment. Durability is said to be one of the strongest suits of the new handset, along with a high-capacity battery. It directly competes against other mid-range smartphones in the Indian market, such as the iQOO Z10x 5G, which was introduced in April. This handset also has a large battery and claims to offer an impressive performance. Thus, the Oppo K13x 5G and the iQOO Z10x 5G, priced almost at par, are two good options to consider if you're contemplating a new smartphone purchase.

Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G Comparison

Here, the question arises: Which one should you buy? We have compiled a detailed comparison of the Oppo K13x 5G and the iQOO Z10x 5G to help you make an informed buying decision.

Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G Price in India

Oppo K13x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. The 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations, with 128GB of storage, are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

The phone is available in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour options and can be purchased via Flipkart and the official Oppo India Store.

On the other hand, the price of iQOO Z10x 5G in India is set at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively.

iQOO's Z10x 5G is offered in Ultramarine and Titanium shades. The phone is available for purchase through Amazon and the iQOO India Store.

Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G: Design

With the Oppo K13x 5G, the company has emphasised on durability. It is equipped with a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System that is said to be inspired by sea sponges and improves shock resistance. The handset comes with SGS Gold Drop Certification and MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability. Its chassis has been built using aerospace-grade AM04 aluminum alloy and features a 360-degree Damage-Proof Armour Body.

The Oppo K13x 5G has an IP65-rated build against dust and water ingress. It measures 165.7 x 76.24 x 7.99 mm in size and weighs 194g.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10x 5G is claimed to offer the same MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability as the Oppo K13x 5G. As per iQOO, the handset has a polycarbonate frame, flat edges on the front and quad curved back edges. It can be operated in temperatures as low as – 20-degree Celsius and up to 50-degree Celsius.

The handset comes with an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water. In terms of dimensions, it measures 165.70 x 76.30 x 8.0mm and weighs 204 grams.

Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G: Display

On the front, the Oppo K13x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel offers 100 percent coverage sRGB and 88 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It has a 264ppi pixel density. The Oppo K13x 5G supports Splash Touch and Glove Touch technologies too.

The iQOO Z10x 5G has a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel is said to offer a pixel density of 393ppi and a 1,050 nits peak brightness. The phone comes with TUV Rheinland Eye Protection.

Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G: Performance and OS

Under the hood, a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the Oppo K13x 5G. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone also gets an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and ships with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10x 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G: Cameras

In the camera department, Oppo has equipped the K13x 5G with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

The iQOO Z10x 5G has a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.5 aperture.

Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G: Battery

The Oppo K13x 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10x 5G carries a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G: Conclusion

On paper, the iQOO Z10x 5G appears to be a better option, owing to its higher resolution display and a more powerful processor. While the Oppo K13x 5G offers a slight durability advantage with its SGS Gold Drop Certification, the Z10x 5G also comes with MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability. It also has a larger battery, potentially delivering more screen-on time between charges.

So, if durability is a non-negotiable factor for you, then buying the Oppo K13x 5G makes sense. But for everyday scenarios, the iQOO Z10x 5G, even with its slightly higher price tag, is a better option to consider.