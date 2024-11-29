Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini App for Android and iOS Now Available to Google Workspace Users

Gemini App for Android and iOS Now Available to Google Workspace Users

Starting November 29, Google Workspace users will be able to use the Gemini app for Android and iOS as a core service.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 17:05 IST
Gemini App for Android and iOS Now Available to Google Workspace Users

Photo Credit: Google

Workspace users can take pictures of handwritten notes and export them into Google Docs or Gmail

Highlights
  • Google says the app will let users research or find quick answers
  • Gemini app for Workspace users will provide enterprise-grade security
  • Gems will currently not be available on the Gemini app
Advertisement

Gemini app for Android and iOS is now available for Google Workspace users, the company announced on Wednesday. With this, Workspace users can access the Gemini mobile app as a core service and use it for organisational tasks. Earlier, these users could only access Gemini capabilities on the web and within certain apps such as Google Docs or Gmail. The Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that this move will allow enterprise users to use the AI chatbot on the go.

Gemini Mobile App Now Available for Google Workspace Users

In a blog post, the company stated that the Gemini app for Android and iOS will now let Workspace users sign into the app with their organisation account and access all the enterprise-grade features which are not available on the regular version of the app. Apart from using the AI chatbot for research and finding answers to their queries, users can also capture images of handwritten notes with the device's camera and export them to Google Docs or Gmail.

Additionally, Google Workspace users can also create visualisations of a chart that was drawn on a whiteboard when signed into the Gemini mobile app. The tech giant said users will continue to get all the enterprise-grade data protections that they do on the web.

The Gemini app for Workspace accounts will be available in 150 countries and will support 46 languages. However, some of the features available to enterprise users on the web will not be supported on the app currently. For instance, users will not be able to use Workspace extensions, file upload, and Gems.

Additionally, Work Profile is not supported on the Gemini app for Android. On the other hand, users will not be able to authenticate their Workspace account on the Google app for iOS which also includes Gemini. To access the AI features for enterprise purposes, users will need to install the standalone Gemini app.

Google is also expanding access to the Gemini app for all Education users. Those with the qualifying edition will get the chatbot as a core service, and others can avail it as an additional service.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, Google Workspace, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, iOS, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Says It's Unable to Launch Xbox Mobile Store on Android Due to Google Court Order Stay
Lenovo Legion Go S Gaming Console Firmware Reportedly Listed Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Related Stories

Gemini App for Android and iOS Now Available to Google Workspace Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is the Perfect Smartphone, Here's Why
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colours Revealed in New Leak
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  6. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  7. HP Announces Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Desktops in India
  8. Xiaomi 15 Allegedly Spotted on FCC Certification Site
  9. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 6.67-Inch 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched
  10. Honor 300 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of December 2 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13R Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website Ahead of Ace 5 China Launch in December
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6.78-Inch Display, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Himalayas Mountain Range Formation Could Have Destroyed 30 Percent of Continental Crust, Says Study
  4. Uber One Subscription With Cashback Credits and Complimentary Zomato Gold Plan Launched in India
  5. Honor 300 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Underclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Launch
  6. Gemini App for Android and iOS Now Available to Google Workspace Users
  7. ISRO PSLV to Launch ESA Proba-3 That Aims to Study the Sun's Corona on December 4
  8. Lenovo Legion Go S Gaming Console Firmware Reportedly Listed Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Xiaomi 15's Alleged FCC Listing Indicates Imminent Global Launch Along With RAM and Storage Details
  10. Asteroid That Exploded Above Niagra Falls Confirmed to Be the Smallest Space Rock Ever Measured
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »