Gemini app for Android and iOS is now available for Google Workspace users, the company announced on Wednesday. With this, Workspace users can access the Gemini mobile app as a core service and use it for organisational tasks. Earlier, these users could only access Gemini capabilities on the web and within certain apps such as Google Docs or Gmail. The Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that this move will allow enterprise users to use the AI chatbot on the go.

Gemini Mobile App Now Available for Google Workspace Users

In a blog post, the company stated that the Gemini app for Android and iOS will now let Workspace users sign into the app with their organisation account and access all the enterprise-grade features which are not available on the regular version of the app. Apart from using the AI chatbot for research and finding answers to their queries, users can also capture images of handwritten notes with the device's camera and export them to Google Docs or Gmail.

Additionally, Google Workspace users can also create visualisations of a chart that was drawn on a whiteboard when signed into the Gemini mobile app. The tech giant said users will continue to get all the enterprise-grade data protections that they do on the web.

The Gemini app for Workspace accounts will be available in 150 countries and will support 46 languages. However, some of the features available to enterprise users on the web will not be supported on the app currently. For instance, users will not be able to use Workspace extensions, file upload, and Gems.

Additionally, Work Profile is not supported on the Gemini app for Android. On the other hand, users will not be able to authenticate their Workspace account on the Google app for iOS which also includes Gemini. To access the AI features for enterprise purposes, users will need to install the standalone Gemini app.

Google is also expanding access to the Gemini app for all Education users. Those with the qualifying edition will get the chatbot as a core service, and others can avail it as an additional service.