The search bar on Threads app is said to include a new option on the right side
Threads rolls out new options to refine searches
Users can set the date ranges and select profiles
The feature will be available globally over the next few weeks
Threads — Meta Platforms' microblogging app and a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) — is rolling out a new feature to refine searches with the help of additional options. Following its rollout, users will be presented with additional filters for date ranges and profiles which can be applied in the search bar. This development builds upon a recent rollout of a new feature in the testing phase which brings an option of setting a custom feed as default, in addition to choosing from the existing two options.
Search Bar Tools on Threads
The official Threads handle announced the rollout of the new search bar features in a post on the platform. At present, users can select from Top and Recent posts in the search menu. With the new options, tapping the search bar will show a new refine option on the right side with three options: After date, Before date, and From profile.
Threads says its new refine options for search will help users while searching for specific posts on the microblogging platform. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to confirm the availability of the feature on both Threads for Android and iOS. It is being rolled out globally over the next few weeks and users will see it on the Threads app once introduced.
Platform head Adam Mosseri announced the testing of several “long-overdue improvements” on Threads last week. This included the now-introduced search filters and the trending now page, with the latter's availability limited to the US. Trending topics have been expanded and users will also be able to see summaries of in-discussion topics leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).
This builds upon the rollout of the custom feeds feature in the test phase. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted that users will be able to select between the For you, Following, and custom feed, with the latter being based on specified preferences or filters. Further, the option to view the default feed section will be made more visible on the app's interface.
