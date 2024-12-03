Technology News
Threads Will Roll Out Profile and Other Tools for Search Bar to Refine Searches

Threads says the new options for search will help users while searching for specific posts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 December 2024 17:14 IST
Photo Credit: Threads

The search bar on Threads app is said to include a new option on the right side

Highlights
  • Threads rolls out new options to refine searches
  • Users can set the date ranges and select profiles
  • The feature will be available globally over the next few weeks
Threads — Meta Platforms' microblogging app and a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) — is rolling out a new feature to refine searches with the help of additional options. Following its rollout, users will be presented with additional filters for date ranges and profiles which can be applied in the search bar. This development builds upon a recent rollout of a new feature in the testing phase which brings an option of setting a custom feed as default, in addition to choosing from the existing two options.

Search Bar Tools on Threads

The official Threads handle announced the rollout of the new search bar features in a post on the platform. At present, users can select from Top and Recent posts in the search menu. With the new options, tapping the search bar will show a new refine option on the right side with three options: After date, Before date, and From profile.

Threads says its new refine options for search will help users while searching for specific posts on the microblogging platform. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to confirm the availability of the feature on both Threads for Android and iOS. It is being rolled out globally over the next few weeks and users will see it on the Threads app once introduced.

Platform head Adam Mosseri announced the testing of several “long-overdue improvements” on Threads last week. This included the now-introduced search filters and the trending now page, with the latter's availability limited to the US. Trending topics have been expanded and users will also be able to see summaries of in-discussion topics leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

This builds upon the rollout of the custom feeds feature in the test phase. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted that users will be able to select between the For you, Following, and custom feed, with the latter being based on specified preferences or filters. Further, the option to view the default feed section will be made more visible on the app's interface.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
