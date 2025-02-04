Gemini extensions are now being expanded to function on the lock screen of Android devices. While Gemini could perform some tasks on the lock screen earlier, such as turning on the flashlight or setting an alarm, these were routed through Google Assistant. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has enabled extensions on the lock screen, allowing the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to perform these tasks independently. Notably, some tasks — mainly those needing the AI assistant to use personal information from apps — will still require users to unlock their devices first.

Gemini Extensions Now Work on the Lock Screen

In a support page, Google detailed the new Gemini AI assistant feature. The company is now enabling the Gemini extensions to work even on the lock screen of Android devices. Extensions were first rolled out last year, and they let Gemini connect to different apps and functions of a device to perform tasks.

So far, these extensions have been available on the web client, the Android app, as well as on the Gemini AI assistant. But these did not work on the lock screen. As a result, completing even basic tasks such as setting an alarm would require Gemini to activate Google Assistant.

Gemini on the lock screen

With this new feature, users will find a more seamless Gemini experience while accessing the assistant on the lock screen. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that extensions were working on their Android lock screen.

Gemini AI assistant can now complete tasks such as answering general queries, setting a reminder, getting quick navigation details, or finding a nearby store right from the lock screen. Once activated via the usual methods, the redesigned Gemini interface appears. However, it automatically opens the full-screen interface while completing the task.

The functionality should be turned on by default for those users who have been using Google Assistant on the lock screen. However, those who have not used the virtual assistant when the device is locked will have to turn on the feature manually. This can be done by opening the Gemini app, tapping the profile icon, then going to Settings > Gemini on lock screen > and turning on Use Gemini without unlocking.

Notably, any task that requires accessing another app or drawing personal information from those apps will still require users to first unlock their device.