Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model Now Rolling Out to All Users

Google is rolling out the stable version of the Gemini 2.0 Flash to all users. Announced on Thursday, the artificial intelligence (AI) model will replace the experimental preview of 2.0 Flash which was first released in December 2024. The new AI model can be accessed in both the web client and the mobile apps by all users. When the tech giant first announced the Gemini 2.0 family of AI models, it said the new models would offer improved capabilities including native support for image generation and audio generation.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Available to All Users

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the Gemini 2.0 Flash AI model is now coming to the Gemini app. Earlier it was only available in the web version. While Gemini Advanced subscribers will get access to the new generation model, free users will also be able to access the model. Currently, it is not known whether there's a rate limit for the free tier.

Google announced that Gemini Advanced users will also get access to the one million token context window with the AI model. The company says this is enough to process 1,500 pages of file uploads. Alongside, paid subscribers will also get access to premium features such as Deep Research, Gems, and more.

The tech giant said that the Gemini 2.0 Flash supports multimodal output such as image generation with text and steerable text-to-speech (TTS) multilingual audio. Further, the AI model is also equipped with agentic functions. 2.0 Flash natively calls tools like Google Search, code execution-related tools, as well as third-party functions once a user defines them via the API.

On performance, Google shared the AI model's benchmark scores based on internal testing. It is said to outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro on the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU), Natural2Code, MATH, and Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A (GPQA) benchmarks.

Notably, image generation in Gemini now supports the latest version of the Imagen 3 AI model. Gemini 1.5 Flash (for free users) and 1.5 Pro (for Advanced users) will also remain available for the next few weeks. Google has added this extension to allow users enough time to finish existing conversations and move to the new AI model.