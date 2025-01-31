Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model Now Rolling Out to All Users

Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model Now Rolling Out to All Users

The Gemini 2.0 Flash AI model will be available on both the web client and the mobile apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 13:35 IST
Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model Now Rolling Out to All Users

Photo Credit: Google

Google claims the AI model can solve complex reasoning and mathematics questions at a high speed

Highlights
  • An experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Flash was released in December 2024
  • Google said Gemini 2.0 Flash outperforms 1.5 Pro in several benchmarks
  • The AI model can be selected from the model switcher
Advertisement

Google is rolling out the stable version of the Gemini 2.0 Flash to all users. Announced on Thursday, the artificial intelligence (AI) model will replace the experimental preview of 2.0 Flash which was first released in December 2024. The new AI model can be accessed in both the web client and the mobile apps by all users. When the tech giant first announced the Gemini 2.0 family of AI models, it said the new models would offer improved capabilities including native support for image generation and audio generation.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Available to All Users

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the Gemini 2.0 Flash AI model is now coming to the Gemini app. Earlier it was only available in the web version. While Gemini Advanced subscribers will get access to the new generation model, free users will also be able to access the model. Currently, it is not known whether there's a rate limit for the free tier.

Google announced that Gemini Advanced users will also get access to the one million token context window with the AI model. The company says this is enough to process 1,500 pages of file uploads. Alongside, paid subscribers will also get access to premium features such as Deep Research, Gems, and more.

The tech giant said that the Gemini 2.0 Flash supports multimodal output such as image generation with text and steerable text-to-speech (TTS) multilingual audio. Further, the AI model is also equipped with agentic functions. 2.0 Flash natively calls tools like Google Search, code execution-related tools, as well as third-party functions once a user defines them via the API.

On performance, Google shared the AI model's benchmark scores based on internal testing. It is said to outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro on the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU), Natural2Code, MATH, and Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A (GPQA) benchmarks.

Notably, image generation in Gemini now supports the latest version of the Imagen 3 AI model. Gemini 1.5 Flash (for free users) and 1.5 Pro (for Advanced users) will also remain available for the next few weeks. Google has added this extension to allow users enough time to finish existing conversations and move to the new AI model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Forza Horizon 5 Is the Next Xbox Exclusive Coming to PS5, Will Launch This Spring

Related Stories

Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model Now Rolling Out to All Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5 Things to Know About Apple in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
  2. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  3. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  4. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teased Ahead of Launch Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Reintroduces Rs 189 Prepaid Value Plan in India: See Validity, Benefits
  2. Google Releases AI-Powered ‘Ask for Me’ Feature That Can Call Businesses for You
  3. Vivo Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Door Stop Delivery of Its Phones in India
  4. ECB President Says Bitcoin Won't Enter Reserves of Any EU Central Banks
  5. AI Generates Fluorescent Protein That Nature Would Need 500 Million Years to Evolve
  6. Intel's Quarterly Revenue Tops Expectations as Investors Await New CEO
  7. Hideaki Nishino Promoted to Sole CEO of SIE, Hermen Hulst to Continue as Head of PlayStation Studios
  8. Apple Arcade to Add PGA Tour Pro Golf for iPhone, Mac and Apple TV on February 6
  9. Acerone Liquid S162E4, S272E4 Smartphones Listed Online in India: See Features
  10. Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Feature Telephoto Macro Lens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »