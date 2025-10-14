Technology News
Technology News
Google Updates Gemini With Support for Instantly Summarising Webpages in Chrome for Android

The shortcut is available in Chrome or a Chrome Custom Tab, including Search results, Discover articles, and the Google News app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 11:11 IST
Google Updates Gemini With Support for Instantly Summarising Webpages in Chrome for Android

Photo Credit: Google

Google teased the Gemini overlay in Chrome for Android in September

Highlights
  • Summarise Pages shortcut powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash for faster results
  • It is rolling out to the stable and beta versions of Chrome for Android
  • The summary can be expanded or followed up with additional questions
Google's Gemini has long offered support for webpage summarisation, but the feature is much easier to use on Android, as part of a new update to the AI assistant. In September, Google revealed that the Gemini overlay in Chrome for Android would soon gain access to entire webpages, expanding beyond the previous limit of analysing only visible sections. With the latest update, users now get a new chip in the overlay that acts as a shortcut for generating quick page summaries. The feature is powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash, which is designed to offer a faster and more seamless performance.

Gemini Overlay Update Brings Quick Page Summaries to Chrome for Android

Users can now generate webpage summaries directly through the Gemini overlay in Chrome for Android, as spotted by 9to5Google. Initially introduced by Gemini last month in Chrome for macOS and Windows for users in the US, the Summarise Pages option is now making its way to both the stable and beta versions of Chrome for Android.

The feature appears above the glowing Gemini prompt bar, and it is positioned between the existing Share Screen with Live and Ask About Page options, allowing users to quickly access concise summaries without leaving the browser.

When users select the Summarise Page option, Gemini briefly displays a "Submitting the page" message before generating a summary in a floating window. The summary can be expanded or followed up with additional questions, and users also have the option to have it read aloud.

In the Gemini app, the corresponding prompt reads, “Please provide a summary using the text of this web page. Be concise but thorough, addressing key points in easy to understand language.”

Reports indicate that page summaries are powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash model, even for users who have the 2.5 Pro model set in the app. This is claimed to ensure consistent performance and summary quality across both stable and beta versions of Chrome for Android.

The shortcut is available when users are browsing in Chrome or viewing a Chrome Custom Tab, including Search results, Discover articles, and the Google News app. While Gemini has long provided webpage summarisation capabilities, previously through Google Assistant, users were required to manually paste the webpage link. This new integration streamlines the process, making it faster and more convenient for users to access summaries directly within the browser.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
