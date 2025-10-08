Google is developing a new feature that allows Android users to share earthquake alerts with iPhone owners, according to a report. When an alert appears, users may see an option to forward the notification, which will likely include the hashtag #AndroidEarthquakeAlerts. The Android earthquake warning system, first introduced in 2020 and rolled out in India in 2023, provides early notifications before tremors begin. The purported update was revealed through an APK teardown and is expected to make it easier to inform friends and contacts during seismic events.

How Google Will Let Users Share Android Earthquake Alerts With iPhone Users

An APK teardown of Google Play Services version 25.40.30 by the folks over at Android Authority suggests that Android earthquake alerts could soon gain a shareable option. The code reportedly hints that users may be able to forward alerts through messaging apps or social media. When shared, these notifications are expected to carry the hashtag #AndroidEarthquakeAlerts, making it easier for people to inform friends and contacts about seismic events in real time.

In another teardown, the publication discovered that Google might soon add a Tools icon to the Gemini overlay, which grants quick access to advanced options, such as Veo video tools and image creation functions. Readers should note that an APK teardown reveals potential future features from unfinished code, but they may not appear in the same form, if they are publicly released.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System (AEAS) relies on the accelerometers in Android smartphones to detect tremors. When these sensors pick up unusual vibrations, the system analyses crowdsourced data to determine if an earthquake is underway. While it isn't flawless and has experienced occasional failures, AEAS remains a valuable safety tool, providing early warnings that have helped protect users during seismic events.

During an earthquake, Android users may receive one of two alerts. A "Be Aware" warning appears for mild tremors or weak signals, while a "Take Action" alert is issued for moderate to strong shaking and provides safety instructions. The latter bypasses the user's DND settings, activates the screen, and plays a loud sound to grab attention. Once the shaking subsides, users can tap the Next Step option to view recommended actions to stay safe.