Google Reportedly Wants to Educate Professionals and Regulators on AI

Google reportedly believes familiarising people with AI and AI tools will eventually give way to better AI policy.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 19:55 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has committed $120 million (roughly Rs. 1,035 crores) for AI education globally

  • Grow with Google initiative will be expanded to include AI education
  • Google reportedly wants to include AI in its community college programme
  • The initiative’s effort will be on workers who might get displaced by AI
Google is reportedly planning to heavily invest in artificial intelligence (AI) education. The Mountain View-based tech giant's efforts are said to be concentrated on professionals working in the technology and allied fields as well as regulators and lawmakers who will determine the future of AI. As per the report, the company wants to create both certification courses as well as introduce trade-specific AI knowledge at the college level to help learners gain employment in the AI industry. Notably, Google had committed $120 million (roughly Rs. 1,035 crores) for AI education last year.

Google to Invest in AI Education

Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Alphabet (Google's parent company), told Reuters that training the workforce on AI is a key priority for the company. Alongside, the tech giant also hopes that these efforts will help regulators and lawmakers make better decisions about AI in the future.

“Getting more people and organizations, including governments, familiar with AI and using AI tools, makes for better AI policy and opens up new opportunities – it's a virtuous cycle,” He was quoted as saying.

Notably, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced an investment fund of $120 million in September 2024 to make AI education and training available globally. Pichai stated that the company will partner with nonprofit and civil society organisations to provide training in local languages based on courses designed by Google. The company's executives are reportedly discussing policy recommendations with governments across the world.

A major focus of AI-focused educational programmes is said to be on workers who might be displaced by the technology in the near future. The company reportedly wants to expand its existing initiatives such as Grow with Google as well as introduce new online and in-person programmes that provide business-focused training and tools. These will also be skill-based and focus on data analysis or IT support roles.

At the same time, the tech giant is said to be aware that courses alone cannot prepare workers. Addressing the concern, Walker told the publication, “What really matters is if you have some sort of objective that people are working towards, like a credential that people can use to apply for a job.”

For this, Google is reportedly working on public-private partnerships such as the “Skilled Trades and Readiness” programme. For this initiative, the company partnered with US-based community colleges to train students for potential jobs constructing data centres. AI education is reportedly also being added to the programme.

Notably, the decision to educate workers on AI comes at a time when Google is facing several regulatory scrutinies in different territories. In the European Union (EU), the company is reportedly planning to sell a part of its ad tech business after questions were raised on its Search platform. In the US, an antitrust case determining the monopoly of the Google Chrome browser is ongoing.

Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
