Google Maps could soon get a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users have conversations about locations and routes. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on a feature dubbed “Ask Maps,” which brings a Gemini-like chat interface to the platform. If true, this would further integrate Maps as one of the company's AI ecosystem products, after it released hands-free voice-based AI navigation assistance for several modes. With Ask Maps, the concept remains the same, but the conversations are said to take place via a text interface and users can ask about anything related to the platform.

Google Will Soon Let You Ask Maps

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant's new AI feature is currently under development. It was unearthed by the publication during the Android application package (APK) teardown of the Google Maps v26.07.01.867227976. Needless to say, the feature is currently not accessible to anyone, including the beta testers.

Ask Maps interface

Photo Credit: Android Authority

A new chip will reportedly be visible underneath the text box on Google Maps once the feature becomes available. Based on screenshots shared by the publication, the chip has a Gemini sparkle logo along with the text “Ask Maps.” Tapping the chip opens a bottom sheet with a Gemini-like interface complete with a text box. Users can likely type their queries or discussion topics and receive answers from the chatbot. Google might closely integrate the AI model powering the chatbot with the Maps database, enabling it to better answer the app-specific queries.

The functionality of the chatbot remains unclear, but it appears that users might be able to ask questions about locations, routes, listings, and anything that users can manually look up on the platform.

The publication claimed that initially, the experience will be available as an experimental feature that can be activated via Settings. The report mentions a new section in the menu dubbed “Try new features,” which comes with the description “Get a first look at new features as they roll out.” During the APK teardown process, Ask Maps needs to be activated via this menu.

Within the code snippet, the publication also found a banner which states, “Spots are full right now, but more are opening soon. Check back later.” Based on this, it appears that initally, the company might release the feature to a small subset of users.

Do note that the abovementioned information was sourced from a reported APK teardown, and sometimes planned features are axed before they make it to the public. Even the features that are released are sometimes vastly different than the initial avatar. Hence, it is recommended to take the information about Ask Maps with a pinch of salt, and wait until Google announces it officially.