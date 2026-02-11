Technology News
English Edition
  Google Maps' New Gemini Feature to Reportedly Let You Chat About Places and Routes

Google Maps’ New Gemini Feature to Reportedly Let You Chat About Places and Routes

Google Maps could reportedly soon get a new Gemini-powered conversational feature.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 February 2026 11:00 IST
Google Maps' New Gemini Feature to Reportedly Let You Chat About Places and Routes

Photo Credit: Pexels/Brett Jordan

Google Maps could reportedly also let users edit listings using Gemini

Highlights
  • The new feature is reportedly called Ask Maps
  • It is currently under development
  • The Google Maps feature was spotted in Android app version 26.07
Google Maps could soon get a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users have conversations about locations and routes. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on a feature dubbed “Ask Maps,” which brings a Gemini-like chat interface to the platform. If true, this would further integrate Maps as one of the company's AI ecosystem products, after it released hands-free voice-based AI navigation assistance for several modes. With Ask Maps, the concept remains the same, but the conversations are said to take place via a text interface and users can ask about anything related to the platform.

Google Will Soon Let You Ask Maps

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant's new AI feature is currently under development. It was unearthed by the publication during the Android application package (APK) teardown of the Google Maps v26.07.01.867227976. Needless to say, the feature is currently not accessible to anyone, including the beta testers.

ask maps android authority Ask Maps

Ask Maps interface
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

A new chip will reportedly be visible underneath the text box on Google Maps once the feature becomes available. Based on screenshots shared by the publication, the chip has a Gemini sparkle logo along with the text “Ask Maps.” Tapping the chip opens a bottom sheet with a Gemini-like interface complete with a text box. Users can likely type their queries or discussion topics and receive answers from the chatbot. Google might closely integrate the AI model powering the chatbot with the Maps database, enabling it to better answer the app-specific queries.

The functionality of the chatbot remains unclear, but it appears that users might be able to ask questions about locations, routes, listings, and anything that users can manually look up on the platform.

The publication claimed that initially, the experience will be available as an experimental feature that can be activated via Settings. The report mentions a new section in the menu dubbed “Try new features,” which comes with the description “Get a first look at new features as they roll out.” During the APK teardown process, Ask Maps needs to be activated via this menu.

Within the code snippet, the publication also found a banner which states, “Spots are full right now, but more are opening soon. Check back later.” Based on this, it appears that initally, the company might release the feature to a small subset of users.

Do note that the abovementioned information was sourced from a reported APK teardown, and sometimes planned features are axed before they make it to the public. Even the features that are released are sometimes vastly different than the initial avatar. Hence, it is recommended to take the information about Ask Maps with a pinch of salt, and wait until Google announces it officially.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
YouTube Music Now Lets Premium Subscribers Create AI-Generated Playlists

