Google Maps is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will make editing a listing more accessible to users. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is trying to upgrade the “Suggest an edit” feature in the platform by integrating it with Gemini. This will open a conversational interface for users trying to change or correct information about any place or shop listed on Maps. Notably, recently Google Maps received Gemini's voice-based assistance for the walking and cycling navigations.

Google Maps Could Add an AI Interface for Suggest an Edit Tool

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant is planning to improve Google Maps' Suggest an edit tool with a Gemini-powered experience. The feature was surfaced by the publication during an Android application package (APK) teardown of the Google Maps app version 26.05.04.860829830. It is said to not be available to users currently.

Suggest an edit feature in Google Maps allows users to change or correct information about any listing. The tech giant relies on crowdsourced data to offer the latest information to users, and the tool offers a direct way for users to suggest corrections about opening hours, name changes, and any unexpected closing. However, the existing interface requires toggling through multiple pages and manually editing the data, which can lead to typos or accidental mistakes.

"Suggest an edit" Gemini interface on Google Maps

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The company is reportedly trying to make the experience simpler by integrating Gemini's chatbot interface to this. As per screenshots shared by the publication, Suggest an edit tool (with the capability enabled) opens a Gemini-like interface where users can type the changes they wish to make as a prompt. This can be done via natural language prompts, as Gemini can understand the context and intent behind the messages.

Once an edit is submitted, just like the current process, it is sent to Google's team to be reviewed and the listing is only edited after the team approves the change.

Do note the abovementioned feature was found within the code of the app, and is not a visible feature. There is a chance that the final version could look drastically different, or the project is scrapped altogether. Until Google officially announced it, take the abovementioned information with a healthy dose of scepticism.