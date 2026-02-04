Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Maps Could Soon Let Users Edit Listings Using Gemini: Report

Google Maps Could Soon Let Users Edit Listings Using Gemini: Report

Google Maps is reportedly developing an experience where the “Suggest an edit” tool is integrated with Gemini.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 February 2026 14:16 IST
Google Maps Could Soon Let Users Edit Listings Using Gemini: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Maps recently added Gemini support for walking and cycling navigations

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new feature was spotted in Google Maps v26.05
  • It reportedly lets users make edits to a listing in plain words
  • Gemini, then conversationally makes edits to the listing
Advertisement

Google Maps is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will make editing a listing more accessible to users. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is trying to upgrade the “Suggest an edit” feature in the platform by integrating it with Gemini. This will open a conversational interface for users trying to change or correct information about any place or shop listed on Maps. Notably, recently Google Maps received Gemini's voice-based assistance for the walking and cycling navigations.

Google Maps Could Add an AI Interface for Suggest an Edit Tool

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant is planning to improve Google Maps' Suggest an edit tool with a Gemini-powered experience. The feature was surfaced by the publication during an Android application package (APK) teardown of the Google Maps app version 26.05.04.860829830. It is said to not be available to users currently.

Suggest an edit feature in Google Maps allows users to change or correct information about any listing. The tech giant relies on crowdsourced data to offer the latest information to users, and the tool offers a direct way for users to suggest corrections about opening hours, name changes, and any unexpected closing. However, the existing interface requires toggling through multiple pages and manually editing the data, which can lead to typos or accidental mistakes.

google maps gemini android authority Google Maps Suggest an edit

"Suggest an edit" Gemini interface on Google Maps
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The company is reportedly trying to make the experience simpler by integrating Gemini's chatbot interface to this. As per screenshots shared by the publication, Suggest an edit tool (with the capability enabled) opens a Gemini-like interface where users can type the changes they wish to make as a prompt. This can be done via natural language prompts, as Gemini can understand the context and intent behind the messages.

Once an edit is submitted, just like the current process, it is sent to Google's team to be reviewed and the listing is only edited after the team approves the change.

Do note the abovementioned feature was found within the code of the app, and is not a visible feature. There is a chance that the final version could look drastically different, or the project is scrapped altogether. Until Google officially announced it, take the abovementioned information with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps features, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Production Reportedly Prioritised Over Galaxy Flip 8 Model

Related Stories

Google Maps Could Soon Let Users Edit Listings Using Gemini: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  2. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Confirms Rockstar's Marketing Plans
  3. Apple's Xcode Upgraded With Agentic Coding Powers From OpenAI, Anthropic
  4. Next-Gen Xbox on Track to Launch in 2027, Chipmaker AMD Suggests
  5. Samsung Teases Imaging Capabilities of Galaxy S26 Series Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Colour Options Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Next-Gen Xbox on Track to Launch in 2027, Chipmaker AMD Suggests
  2. Google Maps Could Soon Let Users Edit Listings Using Gemini: Report
  3. Apple's iPhone 18 Series Unlikely to Introduce Notable Design Changes, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Photography Capabilities Teased Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Production Reportedly Prioritised Over Galaxy Flip 8 Model
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VIII, Xperia 10 VIII Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database; Might Launch in Japan, Europe and Asia
  7. Apple’s First OLED MacBook to Launch This Year as Samsung Display Plans A6 OLED Production: Report
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Point to Four Colour Options, Slightly Refreshed Design
  10. Apple’s Xcode 26.3 Brings Agentic Coding Features With OpenAI Codex, Claude Agent Integration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »