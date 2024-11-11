Technology News
Google App for Android Said to Get an AI-Powered Conversational Search Feature

The conversational search feature in the Google app is said to work with voice mode.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/Pixabay

The feature was first spotted in the Google app beta version 15.43

Highlights
  • The feature is said to be available on the Google Search widget
  • Conversational search reportedly lets users ask follow-up queries
  • The Google Search feature continuously listens for audio prompts
Google is said to be working on an artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users get real-time responses and ask follow-up queries. As per a leak, the new feature is called conversational search, and it is being added to the Google app for Android. With this, when users ask a voice query, the app is said to show real-time responses as well as allow them to ask follow-up questions. The feature was first spotted in the beta version of the Google app.

Google App Said to Get AI-Powered Conversational Search Feature

In an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, tipster AssembleDebug shared a demo video of the feature. Explaining it, he said that the conversational search feature in the Google app can continuously listen to the user's voice and one can ask follow-up questions directly without needing to tap the mic icon over and over.

Recently, Android Authority also found evidence of the feature in the Google app beta version 5.43.36.28, where several strings of code detailed its functioning. The strings revealed that the conversational search feature is powered by AI, and the mode can be activated by tapping the microphone button. Once activated, it can reportedly continuously listen to the user, waiting for any follow-up queries. This way, the user does not have to tap on the button over and over again.

In the demo video, the tipster was able to activate the feature directly by using the Google Search widget for Android. This likely means that the conversational search can be accessed both by going to the Google app as well as the Search widget. Notably, there is no word on when this feature will be released for beta testers or the global user base.

Separately, a report claimed that Google has released a standalone Gemini app for iOS. It is reportedly similar to the Android app and even comes with the Gemini Live, the two-way voice conversation feature, built into it. However, several users have claimed that the app is not available in their region or country.

Further reading: Google Search, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence

Further reading: Google Search, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
