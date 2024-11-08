Technology News
English Edition
  Gemini AI Assistant Getting a Utilities Extension to Control Smartphone Functions

Gemini AI Assistant Getting a Utilities Extension to Control Smartphone Functions

The Utilities Extensions was first announced at the Google I/O event earlier this year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 18:50 IST
Gemini AI Assistant Getting a Utilities Extension to Control Smartphone Functions

The Utilities extension works with prompts in English only

Highlights
  • With the Utilities extension, Gemini can manage alarms and timers
  • It can also perform multiple tasks with a single command
  • The extension is gradually being rolled out to users
Gemini AI assistant is finally getting support for an extension that will allow it to perform various smartphone tasks. Dubbed the Utilities extension, it was first announced at the Google I/O and it can control first-party apps and functions such as alarm, timer, volume control, camera, and more. However, the Mountain View-based tech giant is rolling out the extension gradually and it might take a few weeks before all Android device users can see the capability.

Gemini Utilities Extension

Ever since the launch of Gemini as an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for Android devices, the chatbot has lacked some very crucial capabilities available with Google Assistant. For instance, it cannot open apps, click a picture using the phone's camera, or set an alarm. To fix this issue, Google announced a new Utilities extension earlier this year. In its support pages, the tech giant announced that the extension is finally being rolled out to users.

However, there are some limitations. The feature is only available via the Gemini mobile app on Android smartphones. For the feature to work, users must have set Gemini as the default virtual assistant. Additionally, the Utilities extension only works with prompts in the English language for now. Also, since the feature is being gradually rolled out, some users might have to wait for some time before it becomes available for them.

With this extension, Gemini AI assistant will be able to manage several tasks on the lock screen as well. Some of them include setting and silencing alarms, setting and stopping timers, turning on or off the flashlight, Bluetooth, DND and Battery Saver mode, checking the device's volume and battery level, turning off the device or restarting, and more.

Google also revealed that the extension will let the AI assistant perform multiple actions with a single prompt. It can also open websites, apps, and the settings menu. Further, Gemini will also be able to open the Camera app and click a picture or capture a screenshot.

This extension will also give Gemini the ability to control media playback including pause and play functions as well as moving to the previous or the next media. This will only work with the native media player, however, and may not work with apps such as Spotify or Apple Music. And finally, users will also be able to set alarms and timers with this feature.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Gemini AI Assistant Getting a Utilities Extension to Control Smartphone Functions
