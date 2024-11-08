Gemini AI assistant is finally getting support for an extension that will allow it to perform various smartphone tasks. Dubbed the Utilities extension, it was first announced at the Google I/O and it can control first-party apps and functions such as alarm, timer, volume control, camera, and more. However, the Mountain View-based tech giant is rolling out the extension gradually and it might take a few weeks before all Android device users can see the capability.

Gemini Utilities Extension

Ever since the launch of Gemini as an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for Android devices, the chatbot has lacked some very crucial capabilities available with Google Assistant. For instance, it cannot open apps, click a picture using the phone's camera, or set an alarm. To fix this issue, Google announced a new Utilities extension earlier this year. In its support pages, the tech giant announced that the extension is finally being rolled out to users.

However, there are some limitations. The feature is only available via the Gemini mobile app on Android smartphones. For the feature to work, users must have set Gemini as the default virtual assistant. Additionally, the Utilities extension only works with prompts in the English language for now. Also, since the feature is being gradually rolled out, some users might have to wait for some time before it becomes available for them.

With this extension, Gemini AI assistant will be able to manage several tasks on the lock screen as well. Some of them include setting and silencing alarms, setting and stopping timers, turning on or off the flashlight, Bluetooth, DND and Battery Saver mode, checking the device's volume and battery level, turning off the device or restarting, and more.

Google also revealed that the extension will let the AI assistant perform multiple actions with a single prompt. It can also open websites, apps, and the settings menu. Further, Gemini will also be able to open the Camera app and click a picture or capture a screenshot.

This extension will also give Gemini the ability to control media playback including pause and play functions as well as moving to the previous or the next media. This will only work with the native media player, however, and may not work with apps such as Spotify or Apple Music. And finally, users will also be able to set alarms and timers with this feature.